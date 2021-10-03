ZANDER SCHLOSS: il bassista dei Circle Jerks annuncia il suo primo disco solista

|
Zander Schloss, bassista dei Circle Jerks, ha annunciato per i primi mesi del 2022 il suo disco di debutto da solista, Song About Songs, tramite l’etichetta Blind Owl Records.
L’uscita è stata registrata e prodotta da Gus Seyffert presso i suoi Sargent Recorders. Seyffert suona anche il basso sul disco, mentre Schloss ha deciso di cimentarsi con chitarra e voce sulle nove tracce che compongono la pubblicazione.
Le parole del musicista ben evidenziano la differenza del sound di quest’album da quello della band madre:
"These songs were written for my own therapy. I hope that this music would help people transcend their own sadness through the power of music and into a healing place. I have a huge amount of reverence for music and its healing powers. I obviously have songs that have saved my life.
This is my polar opposite version of punk rock. Punk rock is volume and anger and speed. I wanted to do space and vulnerability and excruciating, almost subconscious emotions, things that I feel so deeply that I would never say them out loud.”
La copertina del disco è visibile a sinistra, mentre la tracklist è riportata di seguito:
01. My Dear Blue
02. Not So Long Ago
03. Sin of Wasting Time
04. Old Cliches & Diamond Rings
05. Dead Friend Letter
06. I Have Loved the Story of My Life (con Bedouine)
07. The Road
08. Married to Sadness
09. Song About Songs
Il primo singolo dell’album, la titletrack Song About Songs, è accompagnato dal videoclip che Geoff Moore ha diretto per il brano, e che potete guardare qui sotto: