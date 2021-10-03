      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina del disco di debutto
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

05/10/21
TERAMAZE
And the Beauty They Perceive

08/10/21
JEFF SCOTT SOTO
The Duets Collection, Vol. 1

08/10/21
KITE
Currents

08/10/21
MANIMAL
Armageddon

08/10/21
GUS G.
Quantum Leap

08/10/21
UNTAMED LAND
Like Creatures Seeking Their Own Forms

08/10/21
ATRÆ BILIS
Apexapien

08/10/21
ALDA
A Distant Fire

08/10/21
HOUSTON
IV

08/10/21
TRIVIUM
In the Court of the Dragon

CONCERTI

12/10/21
POWERWOLF
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

12/10/21
ABORTED + THE ACACIA STRAIN + BENIGHTED + FLEDDY MELCULY
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

12/10/21
KORPIKLAANI + EQUILIBRIUM + NYTT LAND + JONNE (CANCELLATO)
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)

15/10/21
TWILIGHT FORCE + CYHRA + SILVER BULLET
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

19/10/21
DEEP PURPLE
MEDIOLANUM FORUM - ASSAGO (MI)

21/10/21
H.E.A.T
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

23/10/21
HYPERION (ITA) + GENGIS KHAN
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB - BOLOGNA

04/11/21
MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP
AUDIODROME LIVE CLUB - MONCALIERI (TO)

06/11/21
SKANNERS + ARTHEMIS + GUESTS
THE FACTORY - S. MARTINO BUON ALBERGO (VR)

06/11/21
THE BLACK CROWES
MEDIOLANUM FORUM - ASSAGO (MI)
ZANDER SCHLOSS: il bassista dei Circle Jerks annuncia il suo primo disco solista
04/10/2021 - 00:28 (41 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
04/10/2021 - 00:28
ZANDER SCHLOSS: il bassista dei Circle Jerks annuncia il suo primo disco solista
ULTIME NOTIZIE
04/10/2021 - 11:34
SKELETOON: ecco il video ufficiale di ''Holding On'' dal nuovo album
04/10/2021 - 10:48
GODLESS TRUTH: ascolta un brano dal nuovo album ''Godless Truth''
04/10/2021 - 00:31
DEVILDRIVER: Neal Tiemann lascia il gruppo
04/10/2021 - 00:16
AEVUM: ad aprile 2022 uscirà ‘‘Glitch’’, annunciati due singoli
04/10/2021 - 00:15
MASSACRE: ecco la clip di ‘‘The Whisperer in Darkness’’
04/10/2021 - 00:14
MINISTRY: il video di ‘‘Disinformation’’ dal nuovo ‘‘Moral Hygiene’’
03/10/2021 - 00:20
SIXX A.M.: l'inedito ''The First 21'' è il nuovo singolo dalla raccolta ''Hits''
03/10/2021 - 00:14
ALAN PARSONS: ascolta l'inedita ''The NeverEnding Show'' dal nuovo live album
03/10/2021 - 00:05
ODD DIMENSION: online il video di ''Landing on Axtradel'' dall'ultimo disco
03/10/2021 - 00:04
LYBICA: il primo singolo della nuova band di Justin Foley
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     