SABATON: rivelano i dettagli di ''The War to End All Wars''

I power metaller svedesi Sabaton hanno rivelato quelli che sono i dettagli del loro nuovo disco, The War to End All Wars, la cui uscita è prevista per il 4 marzo 2022 per la Nuclear Blast Records.
In attesa del primo singolo, potete trovare la tracklist, la copertina del disco e i vari formati disponibili.
. Jewelcase CD
. Limited Gold CD (Supporter Edition – various versions with translated booklets)
. History Edition
. NB Mailorder Exclusive Edition (ltd. to 1500 copies)
. Earbook (limited to 6000 copies)
. Black Vinyl
. Azure Blue Vinyl (bandshop exclusive, ltd. to 300 copies)
. Inca Gold Vinyl (bandshop exclusive, ltd. to 500 copies)
. Copper Vinyl (ltd. to 500 copies)
. Fluorescent Orange Vinyl (ltd. to 500 copies)
. Pacific Blue Vinyl
. Polar White Vinyl (limited to 300 copies)
. Dewdrop Vinyl (limited to 500 copies, EMP exclusive)
Tracklist:
01. Sarajevo
02. Stormtroopers
03. Dreadnought
04. The Unkillable Soldier
05. Soldier Of Heaven
06. Hellfighters
07. Race To The Sea
08. Lady Of The Dark
09. The Valley Of Death
10. Christmas Truce
11. Versailles