05/10/21
TERAMAZE
And the Beauty They Perceive

08/10/21
TRIVIUM
In the Court of the Dragon

08/10/21
MANIMAL
Armageddon

08/10/21
DEVILS REEF
A Whisper from the Cosmos (EP)

08/10/21
GUS G.
Quantum Leap

08/10/21
ECLIPSE
Wired

08/10/21
UNTAMED LAND
Like Creatures Seeking Their Own Forms

08/10/21
JEFF SCOTT SOTO
The Duets Collection, Vol. 1

08/10/21
ATRÆ BILIS
Apexapien

08/10/21
BLOOD RED THRONE
Imperial Congregation

CONCERTI

12/10/21
POWERWOLF
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

12/10/21
ABORTED + THE ACACIA STRAIN + BENIGHTED + FLEDDY MELCULY
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

12/10/21
KORPIKLAANI + EQUILIBRIUM + NYTT LAND + JONNE (CANCELLATO)
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)

15/10/21
TWILIGHT FORCE + CYHRA + SILVER BULLET
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

19/10/21
DEEP PURPLE
MEDIOLANUM FORUM - ASSAGO (MI)

21/10/21
H.E.A.T
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

23/10/21
HYPERION (ITA) + GENGIS KHAN
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB - BOLOGNA

29/10/21
LABYRINTH
DRUSO - RANICA (BG)

04/11/21
MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP
AUDIODROME LIVE CLUB - MONCALIERI (TO)

06/11/21
SKANNERS + ARTHEMIS + GUESTS
THE FACTORY - S. MARTINO BUON ALBERGO (VR)
CANCER BATS: Scott Middleton annuncia la separazione dal gruppo
05/10/2021 - 12:32 (36 letture)

05/10/2021 - 12:32
CANCER BATS: Scott Middleton annuncia la separazione dal gruppo
13/01/2019 - 17:32
CANCER BATS: disponibile il video di un brano inedito
29/04/2018 - 11:34
CANCER BATS: ecco il video di 'Gatekeeper'
22/04/2018 - 09:48
CANCER BATS: pubblicato il nuovo disco
20/09/2015 - 11:23
CANCER BATS: due date in Italia nel febbraio del prossimo anno
12/06/2015 - 09:59
CANCER BATS: guarda il video di 'Beelzebub'
03/03/2015 - 10:41
CANCER BATS: tutto 'Searching for Zero' in streaming
26/01/2015 - 17:32
CANCER BATS: disponibile il nuovo video
10/11/2014 - 09:12
CANCER BATS: online i dettagli del prossimo disco e un nuovo videoclip
18/09/2013 - 20:57
CANCER BATS: guarda il nuovo video
05/10/2021 - 16:26
MOL: presentano il brano ''Vestige'' da ''Diorama''
05/10/2021 - 16:21
ATLAS (FIN): in streaming il singolo ''Uhri''
05/10/2021 - 16:17
BURNING POINT: pubblicata la clip di ''Hit the Night''
05/10/2021 - 16:13
LUTHARO: online il singolo ''Hopeless Abandonment''
05/10/2021 - 16:08
VERSENGOLD: disponibile un altro singolo dal nuovo album
05/10/2021 - 15:51
AGARTHIC: il disco di debutto ''The Inner Side'' esce a dicembre, online il primo singolo
05/10/2021 - 14:58
AFI: ascolta il brano inedito ''Caught''
05/10/2021 - 14:03
MOGWAI: in Italia per tre date a gennaio 2022
05/10/2021 - 12:34
SUNLESS: ascolta ''Ascended Forms'' dal secondo disco, ''Ylem''
05/10/2021 - 12:35
LORD OF THE LOST: annunciano il live album ''The Sacrament Of Judas''
 
