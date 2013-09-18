CANCER BATS: Scott Middleton annuncia la separazione dal gruppo

05/10/21
TERAMAZE
And the Beauty They Perceive
08/10/21
TRIVIUM
In the Court of the Dragon
08/10/21
MANIMAL
Armageddon
08/10/21
DEVILS REEF
A Whisper from the Cosmos (EP)
08/10/21
GUS G.
Quantum Leap
08/10/21
ECLIPSE
Wired
08/10/21
UNTAMED LAND
Like Creatures Seeking Their Own Forms
08/10/21
JEFF SCOTT SOTO
The Duets Collection, Vol. 1
08/10/21
ATRÆ BILIS
Apexapien
08/10/21
BLOOD RED THRONE
Imperial Congregation
12/10/21
POWERWOLF
ALCATRAZ - MILANO
12/10/21
ABORTED + THE ACACIA STRAIN + BENIGHTED + FLEDDY MELCULY
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)
12/10/21
KORPIKLAANI + EQUILIBRIUM + NYTT LAND + JONNE (CANCELLATO)
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)
15/10/21
TWILIGHT FORCE + CYHRA + SILVER BULLET
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)
19/10/21
DEEP PURPLE
MEDIOLANUM FORUM - ASSAGO (MI)
21/10/21
H.E.A.T
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO
23/10/21
HYPERION (ITA) + GENGIS KHAN
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB - BOLOGNA
29/10/21
LABYRINTH
DRUSO - RANICA (BG)
04/11/21
MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP
AUDIODROME LIVE CLUB - MONCALIERI (TO)
06/11/21
SKANNERS + ARTHEMIS + GUESTS
THE FACTORY - S. MARTINO BUON ALBERGO (VR)
Thank you all for everything. Here’s to the future 🙏🔥❤️🤘#cancerbats pic.twitter.com/6mJ2rE2bm0— Scott Middleton (@scoebcity) October 4, 2021
