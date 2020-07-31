LORD OF THE LOST: annunciano il live album ''The Sacrament Of Judas''

|
I tedeschi Lord of the Lost hanno annunciato la pubblicazione del nuovo live album The Sacrament Of Judas, si tratta della registrazione del concerto Sinister Summer Stream che la band ha tenuto a luglio. La release sarà disponibile nei formati Blu-ray, DVD e 2CD il prossimo 10 dicembre tramite la Napalm Records.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
01. Priest
02. For They Know Not What They Do
03. Born With A Broken Heart
04. 2000 Years A Pyre
05. Viva Vendetta
06. The Heartbeat Of The Devil
07. The Gospel Of Judas
08. Euphoria
09. A World Where We Belong
10. Your Star Has Led You Astray
11. In The Field Of Blood
12. And It Was Night
13. My Constellation
14. Loreley
15. Morgana
16. Drag Me To Hell
17. Die Tomorrow
18. One Day Everything Will Be Okay
19. Dry The Rain
20. Prison
21. Six Feet Underground
22. Sex On Legs
23. La Bomba
24. Ordinary World