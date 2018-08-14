KK`S PRIEST: nuovo album previsto per il 2022

Lo scorso 1° ottobre 2021 ha visto debuttare i KK’s Priest
dell’ex-Judas Priest K.K. Downing
con il disco Sermons of the Sinner
, uscito tramite l’etichetta Explorer1 Music Group
.
La band, stando a quanto dichiarato dallo stesso Downing
ai microfoni di "College Radio News Network", sarebbe già al lavoro sul seguito del primo album, tanto che una nuova pubblicazione sarebbe attesa già nel 2022.
Di seguito le dichiarazioni del chitarrista britannico:"Already well on the way with the next record, which is tremendously exciting. So in the event that I've got this winter, we've got this winter, to sit through, then that's gonna be done by the time we come out the other end. Which is gonna be great, because then we'll be able to release that next year at some point. And obviously, by then we'll have picked up a really cool tour. We're happy to, obviously, special guest with a band going out or do our own shows — either or… And hopefully we can land a tour. But we need to get the [first] album circulated. For all the promoters out there, take a listen and check out the videos."
In attesa di ricevere più informazioni a riguardo del nuovo album, qui
sono consultabili i dettagli della prima fatica in studio dei KK’s Priest
.