JUDAS PRIEST: aggiornamento sulle condizioni di salute di Richie Faulkner

06/10/2021 - 15:32 (76 letture)



Discutine con noi sul FORUM Federico "Vandroy" Landini 3 In poche parole, l'aneurisma alla Orta è la rottura del più importante vaso sanguineo diretto al cuore. Si dilata fino a rompersi e crea l'emorragia.. Presa in tempo ci si può salvare ma il rischio mortale è altissimo 2 Non ho la minima idea di cosa possa essere ciò di cui soffre Faulkner, ma mi sembra una roba abbastanza brutta; tutti i miei auguri di pronta guarigione. 1 Forza.. Guarisci presto🤘