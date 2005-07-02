      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
Richie Faulkner
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

08/10/21
MANIMAL
Armageddon

08/10/21
WAYWARD SONS
Even Up the Score

08/10/21
GUS G.
Quantum Leap

08/10/21
UNTAMED LAND
Like Creatures Seeking Their Own Forms

08/10/21
ATRÆ BILIS
Apexapien

08/10/21
ALDA
A Distant Fire

08/10/21
HOUSTON
IV

08/10/21
TRIVIUM
In the Court of the Dragon

08/10/21
HEGEMON
Sidereus Nuncius

08/10/21
ECLIPSE
Wired

CONCERTI

12/10/21
POWERWOLF
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

12/10/21
ABORTED + THE ACACIA STRAIN + BENIGHTED + FLEDDY MELCULY
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

12/10/21
KORPIKLAANI + EQUILIBRIUM + NYTT LAND + JONNE (CANCELLATO)
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)

15/10/21
TWILIGHT FORCE + CYHRA + SILVER BULLET
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

19/10/21
DEEP PURPLE
MEDIOLANUM FORUM - ASSAGO (MI)

21/10/21
H.E.A.T
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

23/10/21
HYPERION (ITA) + GENGIS KHAN
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB - BOLOGNA

29/10/21
LABYRINTH
DRUSO - RANICA (BG)

04/11/21
MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP
AUDIODROME LIVE CLUB - MONCALIERI (TO)

06/11/21
SKANNERS + ARTHEMIS + GUESTS
THE FACTORY - S. MARTINO BUON ALBERGO (VR)
JUDAS PRIEST: aggiornamento sulle condizioni di salute di Richie Faulkner
06/10/2021 - 15:32 (76 letture)

lisablack
Mercoledì 6 Ottobre 2021, 16.43.15
3
In poche parole, l'aneurisma alla Orta è la rottura del più importante vaso sanguineo diretto al cuore. Si dilata fino a rompersi e crea l'emorragia.. Presa in tempo ci si può salvare ma il rischio mortale è altissimo
IlSeraf
Mercoledì 6 Ottobre 2021, 16.39.32
2
Non ho la minima idea di cosa possa essere ciò di cui soffre Faulkner, ma mi sembra una roba abbastanza brutta; tutti i miei auguri di pronta guarigione.
lisablack
Mercoledì 6 Ottobre 2021, 16.15.56
1
Forza.. Guarisci presto🤘
RECENSIONI
67
79
75
50
59
100
74
83
55
97
95
s.v.
95
90
87
92
71
85
70
ARTICOLI
28/06/2015
Live Report
JUDAS PRIEST + FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH
Summer Arena, Assago (MI), 23/06/2015
21/06/2011
Articolo
JUDAS PRIEST
Vittime del cambiamento
30/11/2010
Articolo
JUDAS PRIEST- ROB HALFORD
Chrome master, steel warrior
02/07/2005
Articolo
JUDAS PRIEST
La biografia
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
06/10/2021 - 15:32
JUDAS PRIEST: aggiornamento sulle condizioni di salute di Richie Faulkner
28/09/2021 - 14:23
JUDAS PRIEST: sospeso il tour a causa di problemi di salute di Richie Faulkner
06/09/2021 - 09:27
JUDAS PRIEST: aggiornamenti sul prossimo lavoro in studio
30/04/2021 - 22:30
JUDAS PRIEST: è deceduto l'ex batterista John Hinch
07/09/2020 - 19:47
JUDAS PRIEST: annunciato il libro ufficiale ''Judas Priest – 50 Heavy Metal Years''
10/08/2020 - 20:17
TSUNAMI EDIZIONI: in arrivo l'autobiografia di K.K. Downing dei Judas Priest
17/07/2020 - 00:27
JUDAS PRIEST: disponibile stasera in streaming il DVD ‘‘Battle Cry’’
05/05/2020 - 19:27
JUDAS PRIEST: tour posticipato al 2021
04/02/2020 - 19:59
JUDAS PRIEST: iniziati i lavori al prossimo album
12/12/2019 - 19:45
JUDAS PRIEST: a gennaio inizieranno a lavorare al prossimo disco
ULTIME NOTIZIE
06/10/2021 - 14:43
BORNHOLM: ''Spiritual Warfare'' è il nuovo brano da ''Apotheosis''
06/10/2021 - 14:38
CAP OUTRUN: a dicembre esce ''High on Deception'', ascolta la titletrack
06/10/2021 - 14:36
FIREWOLFE: online il singolo ''Vicious as the Viper''
06/10/2021 - 14:27
STAR ONE: rivelati i primi dettagli del nuovo album
06/10/2021 - 12:08
RAGE: la data in Italia di novembre 2021 è rinviata al 2022
06/10/2021 - 11:04
OPERA DIABOLICUS: ascolta ''Siren's Call'' dal nuovo ‘‘Death on a Pale Horse’’
06/10/2021 - 10:55
AQUILUS: il primo singolo da ''Bellum I'' è ''Into Wooded Hollows''
06/10/2021 - 10:35
KK`S PRIEST: nuovo album previsto per il 2022
05/10/2021 - 16:26
MOL: presentano il brano ''Vestige'' da ''Diorama''
05/10/2021 - 16:21
ATLAS (FIN): in streaming il singolo ''Uhri''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     