WOMBBATH: svelati i dettagli del nuovo ''Agma'', ascolta un brano

Dopo aver reso disponibile il primo singolo A World of Destruction
(qui la notizia
), i deathster Wombbath
hanno diffuso i dettagli del nuovo album Agma
, la cui pubblicazione è prevista per il 31 dicembre tramite la Transcending Obscurity Records
. L?album è stato registrato nei Studio Unbound
, la produzione, il mix e il master sono stati effettuati da Jonny Pettersson
.
A lato è possibile vedere la copertina (a cura di Juanjo Castellano
) mentre la tracklist è la seguente:1. The Law Of Everything
2. At The Giant's Feet
3. The Seventh Seal
4. Inquisition Reborn
5. Blindly They Follow
6. A World Of Destruction
7. Misantropi Och Förakt
8. Breathe In The Flames
9. The Age Of Death
10. Oh Fire Of Hate
11. In Decay They Shall All Fester
12. Divine Pain
13. The Dead And The Dying
14. Departure From The Light
15. Scorned Existence
16. On A Path Of Repulsion
Inoltre è in streaming il singolo At The Giant's Feet
.