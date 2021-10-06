SEEYOUSPACECOWBOY: a novembre uscirà ‘‘The Romance of Affliction’’, ascolta il nuovo singolo

|
Gli statunitensi SeeYouSpaceCowboy… pubblicheranno il prossimo 5 novembre 2021 il nuovo album The Romance of Affliction tramite l’etichetta Pure Noise Records.
La copertina del disco è visibile a sinistra, mentre la tracklist è riportata di seguito:
1. Life as a Soap Opera Plot, 26 Years Running (con Keith Buckley)
2. Misinterpreting Constellations
3. The End to a Brief Moment of Lasting Intimacy
4. Sharpen What You Can (con SHAOLIN G)
5. With Arms that Bind and Lips that Lock
6. Losing Sight of the Exit…
7. ...And My Faded Reflection in Your Eyes
8. Intersecting Storylines to the Same Tragedy (con Aaron Gillespie)
9. Ouroboros as an Overused Metaphor
10. Anything to Take Me Anywhere but Here
11. The Peace in Disillusion
12. Melodrama between Two Entirely Bored Individuals
13. The Romance of Affliction (con If I Die First)
Il nuovo singolo estratto dal disco, Intersecting Storylines to the Same Tragedy, vede la partecipazione di Aaron Gillespie (fondatore degli Underoath e batterista turnista con i Paramore).
Il brano, ascoltabile in fondo alla notizia, è stato commentato così dal cantante Connie Sgarbossa:
"That track is just about the process of struggling with a mental illness and pulling yourself out. A lot of it is about how sometimes people can go about things the wrong way and it can be almost more detrimental, so it's a song about stopping, taking a breath and really thinking about if you're pushing yourself too hard, or if what you're doing may seem like it's helping a lot, but isn't the best for your actual mental health and physical health. That was the big theme of that song, and of course, Aaron f*cking kills it on his guest part.”