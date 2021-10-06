UNPROCESSED: il nuovo album è atteso nel 2022

|
La band alternative/pop metal degli Unprocessed è al lavoro sul proprio prossimo disco in studio, di cui non è ancora stato diffuso il titolo.
Il seguito di Artificial Void (2019), stando ai piani del gruppo, è previsto per i primi mesi del 2022.
Mentre attendiamo nuovi dettagli, in basso è ascoltabile l’ultimo singolo pubblicato ad anticipare il disco, Rain, che era stato commentato così dal cantante Manuel Gardner Fernandes:
"For me, this song represents not only the launch of my social media career, but also the processing of an intense love story I had with another guy. It’s the first time I’ve opened up about this topic. And I hope to contribute a little to encouraging young people to be open and fearless with their sexuality.”