PLEBEIAN GRANDSTAND: rivelano i dettagli di ''Rien ne Suffit''

|
La band francese Plebeian Grandstand ha rivelato, attraverso i propri canali social, che il prossimo 19 novembre verrà pubblicato - attraverso la Debemur Morti Productions - il loro nuovo disco Rien ne Suffit.
In attesa del primo singolo, potete vedere tracklist e cover del disco.
Tracklist:
01. Masse critique
02. À droite du démiurge, à gauche du néant
03. Tropisme
04. Part maudite
05. Angle mort
06. Espoir nuit naufrage
07. Nous en sommes là
08. Rien n’y fait
09. Jouis, camarade
10. Aube
Queste sono invece le dichiarazioni della band sulla firma con la nuova etichetta:
"When DMP approached us, they were very passionate about our music. We felt that this was the right moment to take a new direction, to work with new people, to talk to a different audience, also to stand alongside DMP bands like BLUT AUS NORD and ULCERATE to whom we feel creatively close, even though musically quite different. We expect a solid and long-term collaboration with DMP and hope their audience will connect to our version of overwhelming and non-conventional music."