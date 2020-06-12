ALCATRAZZ: il video del nuovo singolo ''Grace of God''

Gli Alcatrazz
- la formazione con Doogie White
alla voce - pubblicheranno il 15 ottobre 2021 il loro nuovo album V
tramite Silver Lining Music
.
Il nuovo singolo estratto dal disco è Grace of God
, di cui in basso potete guardare il video ufficiale.
Queste le parole di White
riguardo il pezzo:"Lyrically, it is set in the Middle Ages, it is about the fear of being sent off to war to fight for your King, your Queen or your country… to invade a land you’ve never heard of, to conquer people you know nothing about, to fight for a reason you’re not sure of and the desperation in accepting such fate."
I dettagli dell'uscita sono reperibili qui
.