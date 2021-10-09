DANIELE MAZZA: presenta un singolo dal nuovo album

|
Il tastierista-compositore degli Ancient Bards Daniele Mazza ha reso disponibile, attraverso il canale YouTube della Limb Music, l'audio di In the Heart of Battle.
Il brano è presente sul suo nuovo disco solista, Immortals, in arrivo il 29 ottobre.
Tracklist:
01. Immortals
02. Believe In Dreams
03. The Floating Fortress Of The Rising Sun
04. In The Heart Of Battle
05. Darkest Night
06. Tayko's Secret Force
07. Time To Go (feat. Sara Squadrani)
08. The Wave Of Destiny
09. Riding The Dragon
10. Beyond The Horizon
11. Time To Go (Instrumental)