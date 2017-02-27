MARTYR: il nuovo ''Planet Metalhead'' esce a febbraio, ecco i dettagli

|
A distanza di sei anni dall'ultimo album You Are Next del 2016, gli olandesi Martyr pubblicheranno il loro quinto album, Planet Metalhead, in data 24 febbraio 2022 tramite Dutch Pt78 Records.
La band promette dieci tracce di "solido heavy / speed / thrash metal":
01: ‘Raise Your Horns, Unite!’
02: ‘Demon Hammer’
03: ‘Children of the Night’
04: ‘Fire of Rebellions’
05: ‘No Time for Goodbyes’
06: ‘Metal Overdrive’
07: ‘La Diabla!’
08: ‘Diary of a Sinner’
09: ‘Church of Steel’
10: ‘Wings In A Darkened Soul’