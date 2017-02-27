      Privacy Policy
 
MARTYR: il nuovo ''Planet Metalhead'' esce a febbraio, ecco i dettagli
10/10/2021

ARTICOLI
01/03/2018
Live Report
ANGEL WITCH + ANGEL MARTYR + FORGED IN BLOOD
Dagda Live Club, Retorbido (PV), 24/02/2018
27/02/2017
Intervista
HOLY MARTYR
Attitudine eroica
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
10/10/2021 - 00:43
MARTYR: il nuovo ''Planet Metalhead'' esce a febbraio, ecco i dettagli
05/08/2021 - 09:41
FIRST FRAGMENT: online la nuova ''La Veuve & Le Martyr''
26/06/2021 - 18:43
NIGHTFALL: presentano il video di ''Martyrs of the Cult of the Dead (Agita)''
25/01/2021 - 15:44
ANGEL MARTYR: i dettagli di ''Nothing Louder Than Silence'' in uscita a febbraio
21/11/2020 - 18:30
PHASE REVERSE: presentano il brano ''Martyr of the Phase'' dal prossimo disco
06/10/2020 - 19:03
ANGEL MARTYR: online la clip di ''Forgotten Metal''
04/07/2020 - 10:23
MARTYR (GER): Cruz del Sur Music pubblicherà a luglio l’edizione in vinile di ‘‘Fists of Iron’’
10/05/2020 - 18:14
LIGHTWORKER: ascolta ‘‘The Willing Martyr’’ dal disco di debutto in arrivo a giugno
09/05/2020 - 18:30
BETRAYING THE MARTYRS: pubblicano un video da ''Rapture''
06/10/2019 - 15:20
EPICA: presentata la versione acustica di ''Martyr Of The Free Word''
ULTIME NOTIZIE
10/10/2021 - 00:30
IRON ALLIES: aggiornamenti sul disco di debutto
10/10/2021 - 00:19
VANDENBERG: Ronnie Romero lascia la band, ecco il sostituto
10/10/2021 - 00:07
ILL NINO: Marc Rizzo torna in formazione
10/10/2021 - 00:05
MONKEYS OF LAGRANDE: online il terzo singolo ‘‘Don't Shy Away’’
09/10/2021 - 23:39
FANS OF THE DARK: ''The Running Man'' è il nuovo singolo dal disco di debutto
09/10/2021 - 23:34
SCHATTENMANN: disponibile la clip di ''Spring''
09/10/2021 - 23:30
DANIELE MAZZA: presenta un singolo dal nuovo album
09/10/2021 - 23:23
ZELBO: il disco di esordio uscirà a dicembre
09/10/2021 - 12:52
ALCATRAZZ: il video del nuovo singolo ''Grace of God''
09/10/2021 - 12:37
SCHWARZER ENGEL: i primi dettagli del nuovo album ‘‘Sieben’’
 
