THERE`S A LIGHT: i dettagli del nuovo album ed il singolo ''Elpis''

|
I post rocker There's a Light hanno annunciato per il 10 dicembre la pubblicazione, tramite Napalm Records, del loro nuovo album f̶o̶r̶ ̶w̶h̶a̶t̶ ̶m̶a̶y̶ ̶I ̶h̶o̶pe̶? for what must we hope?.
Come primo singolo è stato scelto il brano Elpis.
. Digipack
. 2LP Gatefold Black
. 2LP Gatefold in Marbled Curacao/Black (limited to 100 copies worldwide)
. 2LP Gatefold in Ocean Blue (limited to 300 copies worldwide)
. Digital
Tracklist:
01. ...The Storm Will Set the Sails
02. Within the Tides
03. Magnolia
04. Like the Earth Orbits Sun
05. Dark Clouds Behind, Bright Skies Ahead
06. Refugium
07. Elpis
08. Fear Keeps Pace with Hope
09. Be Brave, Fragile Heart
10. Appearance of Earth
11. Even in the Darkest Place...