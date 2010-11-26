GHOST: al lavoro su un nuovo disco in studio

|
Gli svedesi Ghost sarebbero al lavoro su un nuovo disco in studio.
A svelarlo è il mastermind dietro la band, Tobias Forge, che ha parlato ai microfoni della radio del Minnesota 93X:
"Obviously, most of this year has been working in the studio with a [new] record that we're not talking about. But the year before, which forced most people staying domestic was actually a quite nice recuperation for me. I'd been on tour for pretty much a decade, [so] just being home and just being with my family and all that, which I feel very invigored by.”
Mentre attendiamo maggiori informazioni, l’ultimo brano pubblicato dalla band, Hunter's Moon, è ascoltabile qui sotto: