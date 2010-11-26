      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
Tobias Forge
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

15/10/21
HATE
Rugia

15/10/21
ENGST
Vier Gesichter (EP)

15/10/21
ALCATRAZZ
V

15/10/21
SOL SISTERE
Sol Sistere

15/10/21
GEMINI SYNDROME
3rd Degree - The Raising

15/10/21
REAPING ASMODEIA
Darkened Infinity

15/10/21
THE AGONIST
Days Before the World Wept (EP)

15/10/21
EXTREME COLD WINTER
World Exit

15/10/21
LORDS OF BLACK
Alchemy of Souls - Part 2

15/10/21
LAST DAYS OF EDEN
Butterflies

CONCERTI

12/10/21
POWERWOLF
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

12/10/21
ABORTED + THE ACACIA STRAIN + BENIGHTED + FLEDDY MELCULY
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

12/10/21
KORPIKLAANI + EQUILIBRIUM + NYTT LAND + JONNE (CANCELLATO)
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)

15/10/21
TWILIGHT FORCE + CYHRA + SILVER BULLET
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

19/10/21
DEEP PURPLE
MEDIOLANUM FORUM - ASSAGO (MI)

21/10/21
H.E.A.T
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

23/10/21
HYPERION (ITA) + GENGIS KHAN
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB - BOLOGNA

29/10/21
LABYRINTH
DRUSO - RANICA (BG)

04/11/21
MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP
AUDIODROME LIVE CLUB - MONCALIERI (TO)

06/11/21
SKANNERS + ARTHEMIS + GUESTS
THE FACTORY - S. MARTINO BUON ALBERGO (VR)
GHOST: al lavoro su un nuovo disco in studio
12/10/2021 - 00:13 (46 letture)

RECENSIONI
78
74
80
ARTICOLI
13/05/2019
Live Report
METALLICA + GHOST + BOKASSA - MILANO SUMMER FESTIVAL 2019
Ippodromo SNAI San Siro, Milano, 08/05/2019
24/04/2017
Live Report
GHOST
Alcatraz, Milano, 19/04/2017
18/02/2016
Live Report
GHOST + DEAD SOUL
Il Deposito, Pordenone (PN), 12/02/2016
28/11/2015
Live Report
GHOST + DEAD SOUL
Live Club, Trezzo sull'Adda (MI), 23/11/2015
16/06/2014
Live Report
GHOST + CRIMSON DAWN
Magazzini Generali, Milano, 11/06/2014
11/06/2013
Live Report
GHOST + ECHOTIME
Zona Roveri, Bologna, 06/06/2013
11/06/2012
Intervista
GHOSTRIDER
Fine della corsa?
18/07/2011
Live Report
KALEDON + GHOSTRIDER
Campo Sportivo, Somma Lombardo (VA), 15/07/2011
13/01/2011
Intervista
GHOSTRIDER
Fantasmi dal passato
04/12/2010
Live Report
AMORPHIS + ORPHANED LAND + GHOST BRIGADE
Estragon, Bologna, 26/11/2010
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
12/10/2021 - 00:13
GHOST: al lavoro su un nuovo disco in studio
30/09/2021 - 15:31
GHOST: online il nuovo singolo ''Hunter's Moon''
22/09/2021 - 11:37
SINISTER GHOST: firmano con Ad Noctem Records
06/09/2021 - 00:26
GHOST BATH: disponibile ‘‘Hide from the Sun’’ con Chris McMahon dei Thy Art is Murder
26/08/2021 - 10:08
GHOST BATH: online il video ufficiale di ''Convince Me to Bleed''
14/08/2021 - 12:24
GHOST BATH: il quarto album ''Self Loather'' esce a ottobre, online il primo singolo
30/06/2021 - 00:20
SINISTER GHOST: al lavoro sul disco di debutto
16/06/2021 - 15:30
ELECTRIC MOB: guarda il video di ‘‘Your Ghost’’
16/06/2021 - 09:51
UNREQVITED: ascolta ''Funeral Pyre'' dal nuovo album ''Beatiful Ghosts''
14/06/2021 - 23:24
GHOSTHEART NEBULA: a settembre il nuovo album, ecco il primo brano
ULTIME NOTIZIE
12/10/2021 - 00:24
MERCURY X: a dicembre il terzo album ‘‘Imprisoned’’, ascolta il primo singolo
12/10/2021 - 00:23
KANAAN: il terzo singolo da ''Earthbound'' è ‘‘Pink Riff’’
12/10/2021 - 00:20
DEMON HUNTER: guarda il live video di ‘‘Dead Flowers (Resurrected)’’
12/10/2021 - 00:16
THE MURDER OF MY SWEET: a dicembre il concept album ‘‘A Gentleman's Legacy’’, online un singolo
11/10/2021 - 22:07
KAASIN: in streaming un nuovo singolo dal disco di esordio
11/10/2021 - 22:02
HANGMAN`S CHAIR: disponibile la clip di ''Loner''
11/10/2021 - 15:21
ROCK THE CASTLE: ecco i primi annunci del bill del festival
11/10/2021 - 11:26
GUS G.: ecco la clip di ''Into the Unknown'' dall'ultimo disco solista
11/10/2021 - 11:20
ROAD SYNDICATE: Pierluigi Coletta è il nuovo bassista
11/10/2021 - 10:54
VENUS SYNDROME: guarda il video di ‘‘Sun Inside Me’’, il secondo singolo da ‘‘Cannibal Star’’
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     