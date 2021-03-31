NECROPHAGOUS: ''In Chaos, Ascend'' è il nuovo singolo dal prossimo disco

|
I death metaller svedesi Necrophagous hanno reso disponibile, attraverso i canali social della Transcending Obscurity Records, l'audio di In Chaos, Ascend.
Il brano è la titletrack del loro nuovo album in arrivo il 7 gennaio 2022.
Tracklist:
01. The Binding
02. Order Of The Lion
03. At Dawn Thee Immolate
04. Traitors And The Pendulum
05. In Chaos, Ascend
06. Wolf Mother
07. Blood On The Stone Of Thee Monuments
08. The Vile Embalmed
09. The Plague And The Arts
10. Horns Of Seven
11. Wreaker of Pain