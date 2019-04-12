MAJESTICA: in arrivo a novembre una versione estesa di ''A Christmas Carol''

|
I power metaller Majestica hanno rivelato che il prossimo 12 novembre uscirà, per Nuclear Blast Records, A Christmas Carol (Extended Version).
La versione estesa del disco uscito lo scorso anno conterrà due inediti in più. Il primo dei due, Glory of Christmas, lo trovate qui sotto.
Tracklist:
01. A Christmas Carol
02. A Christmas Story
03. Glory Of Christmas
04. Ghost Of Marley
05. Ghost Of Christmas Past
06. The Joy Of Christmas
07. Ghost Of Christmas Present
08. This Christmas
09. Ghost Of Christmas To Come
10. A Christmas Has Come