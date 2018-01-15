SAINTED SINNER: ''Taste It'' è in arrivo il prossimo mese, online il video di ''Against the Odds''

|
Dopo la firma con ROAR! Rock of Angels Records i Sainted Sinner hanno rivelato i dettagli del loro nuovo disco.
L'album, intitolato Taste It, uscirà il 26 novembre e come primo singolo è stato scelto il brano Against the Odds.
Tracklist:
01. Against The Odds
02. One Today
03. The Essence Of R‘n R
04. Out Of Control
05. Never Back Down
06. Good Ol‘ Company
07. Down & Dirty
08. On And On (Chained )
09. Losing My Religion (R.E.M. Cover, CD Exclusive Bonus Track)
10. Coffee, Whiskey & Rock‘n Roll
11. Heart Of Stone