NOCTURNA: a gennaio uscirà il disco di debutto ‘‘Daughters of the Night’’

|
I Nocturna, band nostrana guidata dalle due cantanti Rehn Stillnight e Grace Darkling, pubblicheranno il prossimo 14 gennaio 2022 il proprio album di debutto, Daughters of the Night, tramite l’etichetta Scarlet Records, con cui il gruppo ha siglato un accordo discografico a inizio ottobre.
Il disco è stato registrato e prodotto da Andrea Fusini presso i suoi Fusix Studio.
La copertina dell'uscita è visibile a sinistra, mentre la tracklist è riportata di seguito:
1. Spectral Ruins
2. New Evil
3. Daughters of the Night
4. The Sorrow Path
5. Sea of Fire
6. Blood of Heaven
7. In This Tragedy
8. Darkest Days
9. Nocturnal Whispers
10. The Trickster