      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
L'artwork del live album
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

22/10/21
SIXX A.M.
Hits

22/10/21
CRADLE OF FILTH
Existence is Futile

22/10/21
NECROFIER
Prophecies of Eternal Darkness

22/10/21
MASSACRE
Resurgence

22/10/21
COGNOS
Cognos

22/10/21
DAN LUCAS
The Long Road

22/10/21
RED TO GREY
Balance of Power

22/10/21
SHADOWLAND
The Necromancers Castle

22/10/21
FERAL SEASON
Rotting Body in the Range of Light

22/10/21
CATALYST CRIME
Catalyst Crime

CONCERTI

22/10/21
FULCI + HELSLAVE
DEFRAG - ROMA

22/10/21
WIEGEDOOD + PORTRAYAL OF GUILT
BLOOM - MEZZAGO (MB)

22/10/21
ANGEL MARTYR + HUMAN DECAY + SINISTER GHOST + COTARD SYNDROME
VEGAS - VIAREGGIO (LU)

23/10/21
HYPERION (ITA) + GENGIS KHAN
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB - BOLOGNA

23/10/21
FULCI + CRAWLING CHAOS
CIRCOLO DEV - BOLOGNA

24/10/21
TOTAL RECALL + FULCI + RISE ABOVE DEAD
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

29/10/21
LABYRINTH
DRUSO - RANICA (BG)

04/11/21
MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP
AUDIODROME LIVE CLUB - MONCALIERI (TO)

05/11/21
DISTRUZIONE + NEID + NECROFILI
TRAFFIC LIVE - ROMA

06/11/21
SKANNERS + ARTHEMIS + GUESTS
THE FACTORY - S. MARTINO BUON ALBERGO (VR)
DEATH ANGEL: annunciano il live album ''The Bastard Tracks'', guarda il video di ''Where They Lay''
22/10/2021 - 10:19 (79 letture)

RECENSIONI
78
77
65
89
75
95
80
90
ARTICOLI
19/12/2018
Live Report
EXODUS + SODOM + DEATH ANGEL + SUICIDAL ANGELS
MTV HEADBANGERS BALL TOUR 2018 - Phenomenon, Fontaneto d'Agogna (NO), 14/12/2018
09/12/2017
Live Report
TESTAMENT + ANNIHILATOR + DEATH ANGEL
Live Club, Trezzo sull'Adda (MI), 1/12/2017
17/12/2013
Intervista
DEATH ANGEL
Intervista a Rob Cavestany
03/12/2013
Live Report
DEATH ANGEL + EXTREMA + DEW-SCENTED + ADIMIRON
Tempo Rock, Gualtieri (RE), 30/11/2013
18/12/2010
Live Report
KREATOR + EXODUS + DEATH ANGEL + SUICIDAL ANGELS
Estragon, Bologna, 15/12/2010
27/04/2004
Intervista
DEATH ANGEL
Parla Rob Cavestany
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
22/10/2021 - 10:19
DEATH ANGEL: annunciano il live album ''The Bastard Tracks'', guarda il video di ''Where They Lay''
29/01/2021 - 10:59
DEATH ANGEL: al lavoro sul decimo album
15/12/2020 - 21:05
DEATH ANGEL: online la clip di ''Aggressor''
10/10/2020 - 17:02
DEATH ANGEL: presentano il nuovo EP ''Under Pressure'' con il video della titletrack
27/07/2020 - 20:05
DEATH ANGEL: ad ottobre il box-set ''The Enigma Years 1987-1990''
08/04/2020 - 11:01
DEATH ANGEL: Will Carroll è stato dimesso
03/04/2020 - 11:31
DEATH ANGEL: Will Caroll non è più in condizioni critiche
21/03/2020 - 12:22
DEATH ANGEL: Will Carroll ricoverato coi sintomi del Covid-19
21/11/2019 - 19:24
DEATH ANGEL: online il video di ''Immortal Behated''
29/07/2019 - 19:30
TESTAMENT: una data milanese con Exodus e Death Angel
ULTIME NOTIZIE
22/10/2021 - 18:36
ECLIPSE: ecco la clip di ''Roses on Your Grave''
22/10/2021 - 18:32
SERIOUS BLACK: previsto per febbraio l'album ''Vengeance is Mine''
22/10/2021 - 18:18
THE UNITY: online il singolo ''Close to Crazy'' dal nuovo disco
22/10/2021 - 17:59
PREMIATA FORNERIA MARCONI: ecco il video di ''AtmoSpace''
22/10/2021 - 17:43
MAGNUM: uscirà a gennaio il nuovo album ''The Monster Roars''
22/10/2021 - 17:40
BATTLE BEAST: presentano il singolo ''Master of Illusion''
22/10/2021 - 11:55
FERAL SEASON: tutto il disco di debutto ''Rotting Body In The Range Of Light'' in streaming
22/10/2021 - 11:52
THE LURKING FEAR: disponibile il video di ''Death Reborn''
22/10/2021 - 11:48
THE DARKNESS: ''It's Love, Jim'' è il nuovo singolo
22/10/2021 - 11:48
1914: in streaming il singolo ''FN .380 ACP#19074'' dal nuovo album
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     