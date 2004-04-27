DEATH ANGEL: annunciano il live album ''The Bastard Tracks'', guarda il video di ''Where They Lay''

|
I Death Angel pubblicheranno un nuovo live album, The Bastard Tracks, il 26 novembre 2021 tramite Nuclear Blast Records.
La performance è stata registrata presso la Great American Music Hall di San Francisco il 22 maggio 2021, in occasione del concerto in streaming tenuto dalla storica formazione thrash metal della Bay Area.
Il cantante Mark Osegueda ha voluto ringraziare i fan per aver spinto la band a pubblicare l'album con la loro nutrita partecipazione all'evento:
"It was a bit odd performing to no crowd, but it felt great re-learning some deep tracks and getting on stage with the guys and unleashing this pent-up aggression. And the response from everyone who tuned into it suggesting that we release it as an album was overwhelming. Well… thanks to them, here it is. I hope you enjoy it."
Come ricordato dal chitarrista Rob Cavestany, la peculiarità di questa pubblicazione è la decisione del gruppo di suonare brani che raramente, in alcuni casi mai, sono stati suonati dal vivo.
Di seguito la tracklist delle versioni CD, LP in vinile e audiocassetta:
01. Lord of Hate (Live)
02. Where They Lay (Live)
03. Why You Do This (Live)
04. Fallen (Live)
05. Absence of Light (Live)
06. The Organization (Live)
07. Execution / Don’t Save Me (Live)
08. Succubus (Live)
09. It Can’t Be This (Live)
10. Let the Pieces Fall (Live)
11. Faded Remains (Live)
12. Volcanic (Live)
13. Falling Off the Edge of the World (Live)
14. Guilty of Innocence (Live)
15. Alive and Screaming (Live)
L'uscita avrà anche un'edizione in Blu-ray che, oltre ovviamente alla componente video, aggiungerà alle tracce disponibili anche sul live album dei commenti della band su quasi tutti i brani suonati in questa occasione.
Di seguito il primo singolo dell'album, Where They Lay: