La copertina del singolo
ARCH ENEMY: guarda il video dell'inedita ''Deceiver, Deceiver''
22/10/2021 - 10:59 (150 letture)

Halo
Venerdì 22 Ottobre 2021, 13.13.51
3
Figata! Ma loro i singoli li hanno sempre azzeccati, i dischi invece faccio un po’ fatica a finirli, a parte i primi 3 ( se li registrassero nuovamente con Alissa alla voce sarei la persona più felice del mondo XD)
d.r.i.
Venerdì 22 Ottobre 2021, 11.54.10
2
Molto bello, pezzo picchiaduro!
Diego
Venerdì 22 Ottobre 2021, 11.32.25
1
Stavolta la parte "melodica" l'hanno lasciata solo sull'assolo (e poco anche). Sembra quasi un brano old style. ps trattenetevi da commenti suini sulla signora Gluz
11/08/2017
Live Report
AMON AMARTH + ARCH ENEMY
Summer Days in Rock, Majano (UD), 07/08/2017
04/12/2015
Live Report
NIGHTWISH + ARCH ENEMY + AMORPHIS
Unipol Arena, Casalecchio di Reno (BO), 29/11/2015
29/07/2015
Live Report
ARCH ENEMY + ELARMIR + BLACK THERAPY + NERODIA
Orion, Ciampino (RM), 22/07/2015
20/05/2015
Live Report
ARCH ENEMY + UNEARTH + DRONE
Audiodrome, Moncalieri (TO), 15/05/2015
03/06/2014
Live Report
ARCH ENEMY + IRA
New Age Club, Roncade (TV), 30/05/2014
28/05/2009
Live Report
ARCH ENEMY
La data di Roma
 
22/10/2021 - 10:59
ARCH ENEMY: guarda il video dell'inedita ''Deceiver, Deceiver''
20/08/2021 - 10:25
ARCH ENEMY: posticipata al 2022 la data italiana con Behemoth e Carcass
10/02/2021 - 11:46
JEFF LOOMIS: al lavoro sul terzo disco solista e sul nuovo album degli Arch Enemy
30/11/2020 - 18:50
ARCH ENEMY: a Milano a ottobre 2021 con Behemoth, Carcass e Unto Others
12/11/2019 - 20:25
ARCH ENEMY: nel 2020 lavoreranno al nuovo album
22/07/2019 - 12:24
AMON AMARTH: dentro anche Arch Enemy e Hypocrisy
18/02/2019 - 13:21
BLACK EARTH: i membri degli Arch Enemy registrano due pezzi con il cantante originale
31/01/2019 - 12:25
METALITALIA.COM FESTIVAL: a giugno la nuova edizione con Arch Enemy e altri
09/12/2018 - 10:51
ARCH ENEMY: disponibile il video di 'Reason to Believe'
20/11/2018 - 17:34
ARCH ENEMY: in arrivo un singolo in formato 7'' e una raccolta di cover già edite
