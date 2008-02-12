MAGNUM: uscirà a gennaio il nuovo album ''The Monster Roars''

I rocker britannici Magnum
hanno annunciato per il 14 gennaio la pubblicazione, tramite SPV/Steamhammer
, del loro nuovo album The Monster Roars
.
In attesa del primo singolo, previsto per il 12 novembre, è possibile vedere i dettagli del disco.
Tracklist:01. The Monster Roars
02. Remember
03. All You Believe In
04. I Won’t Let You Down
05. The Present Not The Past
06. No Steppin’ Stones
07. That Freedom Word
08. Your Blood Is Violence
09. Walk The Silent Hours
10. The Day After The Night Before
11. Come Holy Men
12. Can’t Buy Yourself Heaven
Ricordiamo inoltre che la band sarà in tour dal prossimo mese di marzo ed è prevista un'unica fermata in Italia, il 5 maggio, al Legend Club di Milano (qui i dettagli
).