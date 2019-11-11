SUN OF THE ENDLESS NIGHT: ecco la tracklist di ''Life... a Tragedy Tainted by Malevolence''

|
I britannici Sun of the Endless Night pubblicheranno entro fine anno, tramite l'etichetta Punishment 18 Records, il loro nuovo album Life... a Tragedy Tainted by Malevolence.
La tracklist del disco, rivelata dalla band, è riportata qui sotto:
01. Open Skies, Closed Minds
02. Who Let the Night In?
03. Where There is God There is Nothing
04. Once Upon a Death
05. Sun of the Endless Night – 536ce
06. Darkness is Falling (For the Human Race)
07. The Holocene Has Ended
08. Beyond the Reason of Man
09. Take Comfort in War
10. Full Disclosure
11. Forest of Dreams
12. Sun of The Endless Night (Lord of the Frost Mix)
Rimaniamo in attesa dell'uscita del primo singolo tratto dall'album.