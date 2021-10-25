RACHEL MOTHER GOOSE: in arrivo a dicembre il nuovo album ''Sinra Bansho'', ecco il primo singolo

|
I metaller neoclassici giapponesi Rachel Mother Goose hanno annunciato per il 3 dicembre la pubblicazione, tramite Pride & Joy Music, del loro nuovo disco Sinra Bansho.
Come primo singolo è stato scelto il brano Rachel in Wonderland.
Tracklist:
01. Rachel In Wonderland
02. Under 500 Million
03. Why So Serious?
04. Kotodamaist
05. Amatsu Kaze
06. Summon The Instinct To Fight
07. My Ascending Day
08. The Clock Is Tickin’
09. The Sixth Sense
10. Dainsleif
11. Tomorrow Is Another Day
12. The Earth Bounder