      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
Sinra Bansho - Album Cover
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

29/10/21
GHOST BATH
Self Loather

29/10/21
WHITESNAKE
Restless Heart: Super Deluxe Edition

29/10/21
AD INFINITUM
Chapter II - Legacy

29/10/21
THULCANDRA
A Dying Wish

29/10/21
ARCHSPIRE
Bleed the Future

29/10/21
BE`LAKOR
Coherence

29/10/21
GOAT TORMENT
Forked Tongues

29/10/21
LUCIFER
Lucifer IV

29/10/21
PLUSH
Plush

29/10/21
DEATH SS
Ten

CONCERTI

29/10/21
LABYRINTH
DRUSO - RANICA (BG)

04/11/21
MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP
AUDIODROME LIVE CLUB - MONCALIERI (TO)

05/11/21
DISTRUZIONE + NEID + NECROFILI
TRAFFIC LIVE - ROMA

06/11/21
SKANNERS + ARTHEMIS + GUESTS
THE FACTORY - S. MARTINO BUON ALBERGO (VR)

06/11/21
THE BLACK CROWES
MEDIOLANUM FORUM - ASSAGO (MI)

06/11/21
DISTRUZIONE + SOUTH OF NO NORTH
LIZARD CLUB - CASERTA

06/11/21
HATEFUL + GRUMO + MEMBRANCE
CIRCOLO DEV - BOLOGNA

12/11/21
INCANTATION + ABIGAIL WILLIAMS + VALE OF PNATH
REVOLVER CLUB - SAN DONA' DI PIAVE (VE)

12/11/21
MARDUK + VALKYRJA + DOODSWENS
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

13/11/21
INCANTATION + ABIGAIL WILLIAMS + VALE OF PNATH
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA
RACHEL MOTHER GOOSE: in arrivo a dicembre il nuovo album ''Sinra Bansho'', ecco il primo singolo
26/10/2021 - 19:22 (23 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
26/10/2021 - 19:22
RACHEL MOTHER GOOSE: in arrivo a dicembre il nuovo album ''Sinra Bansho'', ecco il primo singolo
ULTIME NOTIZIE
26/10/2021 - 19:26
FAUN: online la clip di ''Halloween''
26/10/2021 - 19:16
THE WOLF GARDEN: in streaming integrale tutto il disco di esordio
26/10/2021 - 16:27
GOAT TORMENT: tutto il nuovo album ''Forked Tongues'' in streaming
26/10/2021 - 11:55
SKID ROW: a dicembre il nuovo box-set ''The Atlantic Years 1989-1996''
26/10/2021 - 11:46
THY ART IS MURDER: cancellato il tour europeo
26/10/2021 - 11:41
TERRA (BRA): il video di ‘‘Sound of Rain’’ dall'esordio discografico
26/10/2021 - 00:10
WOODMOON: ascolta la nuova ‘‘Halloween Came First’’ con Claudio Simonetti
26/10/2021 - 00:08
DREAM THEATER: online la clip di ‘‘Awaken the Master’’ dal nuovo album
26/10/2021 - 00:06
METALLIZED: aggiornata la funzionalità di ricerca delle recensioni
25/10/2021 - 22:50
SUBHUMAN HORDES: morto Riccardo Sessa
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     