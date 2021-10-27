      Privacy Policy
 
DISCHI IN USCITA

29/10/21
GOAT TORMENT
Forked Tongues

29/10/21
A SECRET REVEALED
When the Day Yearns for Light

29/10/21
ARCHSPIRE
Bleed the Future

29/10/21
THULCANDRA
A Dying Wish

29/10/21
MICHAEL SCHINKELS ETERNAL FLAME
Gravitation

29/10/21
GHOST BATH
Self Loather

29/10/21
DOEDSVANGR
Serpents Ov Old

29/10/21
LUCIFER
Lucifer IV

29/10/21
AD INFINITUM
Chapter II - Legacy

29/10/21
DEATH SS
Ten

CONCERTI

29/10/21
LABYRINTH
DRUSO - RANICA (BG)

04/11/21
MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP
AUDIODROME LIVE CLUB - MONCALIERI (TO)

05/11/21
DISTRUZIONE + NEID + NECROFILI
TRAFFIC LIVE - ROMA

06/11/21
SKANNERS + ARTHEMIS + GUESTS
THE FACTORY - S. MARTINO BUON ALBERGO (VR)

06/11/21
THE BLACK CROWES
MEDIOLANUM FORUM - ASSAGO (MI)

06/11/21
DISTRUZIONE + SOUTH OF NO NORTH
LIZARD CLUB - CASERTA

06/11/21
HATEFUL + GRUMO + MEMBRANCE
CIRCOLO DEV - BOLOGNA

12/11/21
INCANTATION + ABIGAIL WILLIAMS + VALE OF PNATH
REVOLVER CLUB - SAN DONA' DI PIAVE (VE)

12/11/21
MARDUK + VALKYRJA + DOODSWENS
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

13/11/21
INCANTATION + ABIGAIL WILLIAMS + VALE OF PNATH
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA
QILIN: guarda il video di ‘‘Head of Medusa’’
28/10/2021 - 00:28 (21 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
ULTIME NOTIZIE
28/10/2021 - 00:53
YASNA: a novembre uscirà ‘‘Twilight of Idols’’, ascolta la titletrack
28/10/2021 - 00:37
GROUNDBREAKER: ‘‘There's No Tomorrow’’ è il nuovo singolo da ‘‘Soul to Soul’’
28/10/2021 - 00:09
UNDEROATH: ascolta il nuovo singolo “Cycle” con Ghostemane
28/10/2021 - 00:15
NOCTURNA: ascolta ‘‘New Evil’’, il primo singolo da ‘‘Daughters of the Night’’
27/10/2021 - 19:45
DRAGONFORCE: ''Strangers'' è il nuovo video dall'ultimo disco
27/10/2021 - 19:38
ABSCESSION: ascolta ''Dead Man's Hate''
27/10/2021 - 19:32
PATHOLOGY: in streaming un brano dal prossimo disco
27/10/2021 - 19:27
MANIMAL: disponibile il video di ''Chains of Fury''
27/10/2021 - 19:22
NORTHTALE: online il lyric video di ''Midnight Bells'' dal nuovo album
27/10/2021 - 18:30
WHITE WIZZARD: annunciato il nuovo cantante
 
