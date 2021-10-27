QILIN: guarda il video di ‘‘Head of Medusa’’

|
Il quartetto stoner doom strumentale Qilin pubblicherà il prossimo 19 novembre 2021 la ristampa dell’album d’esordio Petrichor tramite l’etichetta Wormholedeath Records, con cui ha recentemente firmato un accordo discografico.
La copertina del disco è visibile a sinistra, mentre la tracklist è riportata di seguito:
1.Through the Fire - 08:32
2. Labyrinth - 04:24
3. Cold Pine Highway - 06:10
4. Sun Strokes the Wall - 07:11
5. Myrmidon's Big Jam - 10:38
6. Head of Medusa - 10:47
La band ha estratto dal disco la traccia di chiusura Head of Medusa per realizzare la clip che potete guardare in basso.