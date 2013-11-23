AVATAR: online il brano inedito ‘‘So Sang the Hollow’’

|
Gli svedesi Avatar hanno pubblicato un brano inedito, So Sang the Hollow, che può essere ascoltato in fondo alla pagina.
Il cantante della band, Johannes Eckerström, ha spiegato l’antica origine del brano:
"“So Sang the Hollow” lives between a dream and our waking nightmares. It's like a seance with ghosts of your own creation. It's one of those songs that was a very long time in the making, with the main guitar part having been kicked around since I entered the workforce. It also answers the question what Simon & Garfunkel would've sounded like if they grew up listening to Black Sabbath.”