DISCHI IN USCITA

30/10/21
BLACK STONE CHERRY
The Human Condition - Deluxe Edition

31/10/21
LIMP BIZKIT
LimpBizkit Still Sucks

31/10/21
ELKAPATH
Black Spiders

02/11/21
ABYSMAL GRIEF
Funeral Cult of Personality

05/11/21
JIM PETERIK & WORLD STAGE
Tigress - Women Who Rock the World

05/11/21
OMNIUM GATHERUM
Origin

05/11/21
CRAZY LIXX
Street Lethal

05/11/21
SONS OF SOUNDS
Soundphonia

05/11/21
CROHM
Paindemic

05/11/21
SEEYOUSPACECOWBOY
The Romance of Affliction

CONCERTI

04/11/21
MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP
AUDIODROME LIVE CLUB - MONCALIERI (TO)

05/11/21
DISTRUZIONE + NEID + NECROFILI
TRAFFIC LIVE - ROMA

06/11/21
SKANNERS + ARTHEMIS + GUESTS
THE FACTORY - S. MARTINO BUON ALBERGO (VR)

06/11/21
THE BLACK CROWES
MEDIOLANUM FORUM - ASSAGO (MI)

06/11/21
DISTRUZIONE + SOUTH OF NO NORTH
LIZARD CLUB - CASERTA

06/11/21
HATEFUL + GRUMO + MEMBRANCE
CIRCOLO DEV - BOLOGNA

12/11/21
INCANTATION + ABIGAIL WILLIAMS + VALE OF PNATH
REVOLVER CLUB - SAN DONA' DI PIAVE (VE)

12/11/21
MARDUK + VALKYRJA + DOODSWENS
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

13/11/21
INCANTATION + ABIGAIL WILLIAMS + VALE OF PNATH
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

13/11/21
RAGE + THE UNITY + LAST DAYS OF EDEN (RINVIATO)
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)
AVATAR: online il brano inedito ‘‘So Sang the Hollow’’
30/10/2021 - 00:04 (25 letture)

RECENSIONI
84
82
80
78
73
73
ARTICOLI
25/05/2017
Intervista
AVATARIUM
Nuovi colori per il nostro sound
05/01/2014
Intervista
AVATAR
Il valzer nero
28/11/2013
Live Report
AVENGED SEVENFOLD + FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH + AVATAR
Mediolanum Forum, Assago (MI), 23/11/2013
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
30/10/2021 - 00:04
AVATAR: online il brano inedito ‘‘So Sang the Hollow’’
27/09/2021 - 15:00
SWALLOW THE SUN: una data in Italia con gli Avatarium
27/01/2021 - 10:56
AVATAR: ecco il video di ''Napalm'' dal concerto in streaming
24/01/2021 - 22:46
AVATAR: online il live video di ''Regret/House of Eternal Hunt''
10/12/2020 - 23:34
AVATAR: presentano il video di ''A Secret Door''
18/11/2020 - 21:24
AVATAR: annunciati quattro concerti in streaming
16/11/2020 - 19:23
AVATARIUM: ''An Evening With Avatarium'' in digitale a dicembre
11/07/2020 - 15:06
AVATAR: disponibile il video di ''Colossus''
12/06/2020 - 11:29
AVATAR: ascolta un nuovo brano
15/05/2020 - 00:03
AVATAR: svelati i dettagli del nuovo album ‘‘Hunter Gatherer’’, disponibile il primo singolo
ULTIME NOTIZIE
30/10/2021 - 00:08
A CRIME CALLED...: ascolta l’inedita ‘‘On These Days’’
30/10/2021 - 00:07
AEXYLIUM: ecco la clip ufficiale di ‘‘Mountains’’ dal nuovo disco
30/10/2021 - 00:06
THE THREE TREMORS: ‘‘Crucifier’’ è il secondo singolo da ‘‘Guardians of the Void’’
30/10/2021 - 00:05
ULVER: domenica uscirà il nuovo album strumentale ‘‘Scary Muzak’’
29/10/2021 - 16:48
MONOLORD: ascolta il nuovo album ''Your Time to Shine''
29/10/2021 - 15:24
MESSA: svelano la copertina del nuovo album ''Close''
29/10/2021 - 15:19
BURIAL: online il debutto ''Inner Gateways To The Slumbering Equilibrium At The Center Of Cosmos''
29/10/2021 - 15:17
ARCHSPIRE: ascolta il nuovo album ''Bleed the Future''
29/10/2021 - 15:13
DOEDSVANGR: tutto il nuovo ''Serpents Ov Old'' in streaming
29/10/2021 - 10:48
AD INFINITUM: presentano ''Animals'' dal prossimo disco
 
