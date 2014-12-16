CORONATUS: in arrivo a dicembre l'album ''Atmosphere''

|
I tedeschi Coronatus hanno annunciato per il 3 dicembre la pubblicazione, tramite Massacre Records, del loro nuovo album Atmosphere.
Come primo singolo è stato scelto il brano Time of the Raven.
Tracklist:
CD1
01. Intro
02. Justice In The Sky
03. To The Gods Of Wind & Sun
04. Firedance
05. The Distance
06. Williwaw (A Musical Tribute To Nightwish)
07. Time Of The Raven
08. The Swarm
09. Keeper Of Souls
10. Big City Life
CD2
01. Intro
02. Justice In The Sky (Instrumental Version)
03. To The Gods Of Wind & Sun (Instrumental Version)
04. Firedance (Instrumental Version)
05. The Distance (Instrumental Version)
06. Williwaw (A Musical Tribute To Nightwish) (Instrumental Version)
07. Time Of The Raven (Instrumental Version)
08. The Swarm (Instrumental Version)
09. Keeper Of Souls (Instrumental Version)
10. Big City Life (Instrumental Version)