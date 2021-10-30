BERIEDIR: firmano con Rockshots Records, a gennaio uscirà ''AQVA''

|
Tramite il player sottostante è possibile ascoltare Departure Song, brano dei prog-power metaller bergamaschi Beriedir tratto dal loro prossimo disco, intitolato AQVA, la cui data di pubblicazione è fissata al 21 gennaio 2022 con la ROCKSHOTS Records, con cui la band ha appena firmato un contratto discografico.
Tracklist:
01. At Candle Light
02. Departure Song
03. The Dove and the Serpent
04. The Angel in the Lighthouse
05. The Drowned
06. Stormbound
07. Arkangelos
08. Of Dew and Frost
09. Rain
10. Moonlight Requiem