IRON SAVIOR: pubblicheranno a novembre una riedizione di ''The Landing''

I power metaller Iron Savior hanno annunciato per il 19 novembre la pubblicazione, tramite AFM Records, della riedizione per il decimo anniversario del loro album The Landing, intitolata The Landing (10th Anniversary Edition).
Al suo interno sono compresi due brani ri-registrati e una bonus track.
Tracklist:
01. Descending (Intro)
02. The Savior
03. Starlight
04. March Of Doom
05. Heavy Metal Never Dies
06. Moment In Time
07. Hall Of The Heroes
08. R. U. Ready
09. Faster Than All
10. Before The Pain
11. No Guts No Glory
12. Coming Home (re-recorded)
13. Atlantis Falling (re-recorded)
14. Underneath The Radar (Bonus Track)