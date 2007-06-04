      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
The Landing (10th Anniversary Edition) - Album Cover
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

31/10/21
ELKAPATH
Black Spiders

31/10/21
LIMP BIZKIT
LimpBizkit Still Sucks

02/11/21
ABYSMAL GRIEF
Funeral Cult of Personality

05/11/21
CRAZY LIXX
Street Lethal

05/11/21
SARKE
Allsighr

05/11/21
MORTIFERUM
Preserved In Torment

05/11/21
OMNIUM GATHERUM
Origin

05/11/21
BORNHOLM
Apotheosis

05/11/21
FANS OF THE DARK
Fans of the Dark

05/11/21
EMMA RUTH RUNDLE
Engine of Hell

CONCERTI

04/11/21
MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP
AUDIODROME LIVE CLUB - MONCALIERI (TO)

05/11/21
DISTRUZIONE + NEID + NECROFILI
TRAFFIC LIVE - ROMA

06/11/21
SKANNERS + ARTHEMIS + GUESTS
THE FACTORY - S. MARTINO BUON ALBERGO (VR)

06/11/21
THE BLACK CROWES
MEDIOLANUM FORUM - ASSAGO (MI)

06/11/21
DISTRUZIONE + SOUTH OF NO NORTH
LIZARD CLUB - CASERTA

06/11/21
HATEFUL + GRUMO + MEMBRANCE
CIRCOLO DEV - BOLOGNA

12/11/21
INCANTATION + ABIGAIL WILLIAMS + VALE OF PNATH
REVOLVER CLUB - SAN DONA' DI PIAVE (VE)

12/11/21
MARDUK + VALKYRJA + DOODSWENS
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

13/11/21
INCANTATION + ABIGAIL WILLIAMS + VALE OF PNATH
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

13/11/21
RAGE + THE UNITY + LAST DAYS OF EDEN (RINVIATO)
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)
IRON SAVIOR: pubblicheranno a novembre una riedizione di ''The Landing''
30/10/2021 - 19:41 (43 letture)

RECENSIONI
s.v.
70
72
70
80
70
88
ARTICOLI
04/06/07
Intervista
IRON SAVIOR
Parla Piet
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
30/10/2021 - 19:41
IRON SAVIOR: pubblicheranno a novembre una riedizione di ''The Landing''
03/12/2020 - 21:45
IRON SAVIOR: guarda il video di ''Raise the Flag''
13/11/2020 - 10:54
IRON SAVIOR: online il video ufficiale di ''Souleater''
16/10/2020 - 17:03
IRON SAVIOR: ascolta la nuova ''Our Time has Come''
09/10/2020 - 11:26
IRON SAVIOR: i dettagli del nuovo album ''Skycrest''
04/02/2020 - 15:41
IRON SAVIOR: diagnosticato il cancro al bassista
08/03/2019 - 14:20
IRON SAVIOR: presentato il video del nuovo singolo
22/02/2019 - 16:34
IRON SAVIOR: ecco il video della titletrack del prossimo lavoro discografico
08/02/2019 - 16:18
IRON SAVIOR: presentato il lyric video di ''Roaring Thunder''
19/01/2019 - 18:08
IRON SAVIOR: ecco tutti i dettagli del nuovo album ''Kill Or Get Killed''
ULTIME NOTIZIE
31/10/2021 - 00:48
ASHES OF ARES: a gennaio il terzo album ‘‘Emperors and Fools’’
31/10/2021 - 00:36
BAD WOLVES: guarda la clip di ''If Tomorrow Never Comes'' dal nuovo ''Dear Monsters''
31/10/2021 - 00:18
GHOST: il concept del nuovo disco in studio
30/10/2021 - 20:22
STAR ONE: ecco il primo singolo ''Lost Children of the Universe''
30/10/2021 - 20:25
SUPERJOINT: si sciolgono definitivamente
30/10/2021 - 20:09
DRACONIAN: fissate a dicembre le riedizioni di due album
30/10/2021 - 19:51
THULCANDRA: online il singolo ''Scarred Grandeur''
30/10/2021 - 19:28
BERIEDIR: firmano con Rockshots Records, a gennaio uscirà ''AQVA''
30/10/2021 - 19:09
CORONATUS: in arrivo a dicembre l'album ''Atmosphere''
30/10/2021 - 19:05
DARTAGNAN: online il live video di ''Meine Liebste, Jolie''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     