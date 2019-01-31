DRACONIAN: fissate a dicembre le riedizioni di due album

I doom-gothic metaller Draconian
hanno annunciato per il 17 dicembre la pubblicazione, tramite Napalm Records
, della riedizione dei loro album del 2003 Where Lovers Mourn
e del 2005 Arcane Rain Fell
.
Tracklist - Where Lovers Mourn01. The Cry Of Silence
02. Silent Winter
03. A Slumber Did My Spirit Seal
04. The Solitude
05. Reversio ad Secessum
06. The Amaranth
07. Akherousia
08. It Grieves My Heart
Tracklist - Arcane Rain Fell01. A Scenery of Loss
02. Daylight Misery
03. The Apostacy Canticle
04. Expostulation
05. Heaven Laid in Tears
06. The Abhorrent Rays
07. The Everlasting Scar
08. Death, Come Near Me
Ricordiamo inoltre che la band sarà nel nostro paese per due date il prossimo marzo insieme ai Nightfall
. A questo indirizzo
potete trovare tutti i dettagli disponibili.