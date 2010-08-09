STAR ONE: ecco il primo singolo ''Lost Children of the Universe''

|
Gli Star One di Arjen Lucassen hanno reso disponibile, tramite il canale YouTube della InsideOut Music, l'audio di Lost Children of the Universe.
Il brano è il primo singolo tratto dal loro nuovo disco, Revel in Time, in uscita il 18 febbraio 2022. Il brano si compone di due CD, con il secondo che conterrà le stesse canzoni del primo, ma con dei cantanti diversi.
Tracklist:
01. Fate of Man
02. 28 Days (Till the End of Time)
03. Prescient
04. Back from the Past
05. Revel in Time
06. The Year of ’41
07. Bridge of Life
08. Today is Yesterday
09. A Hand on the Clock
10. Beyond the Edge of it All
11. Lost Children of the Universe