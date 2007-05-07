SAXON: annunciano i dettagli del nuovo album ‘‘Carpe Diem’’, ascolta la titletrack

I Saxon
hanno finalmente svelato i dettagli del loro ventitreesimo disco in studio: i britannici pubblicheranno il prossimo 4 febbraio 2022 Carpe Diem
tramite Silver Lining Music
.
Questo il commento di Biff Byford
riguardo il titolo dell'album:"In Latin, it means 'seize the day' and I think it's a great thing to say. It's what the Romans used to say to each other on a regular basis, apparently. Never having met one, I wouldn't know. But we're gonna do the 'Seize the Day' world tour, the album's 'Carpe Diem', this song's called 'Carpe Diem (Seize the Day)', and it's such a powerful thing to say."Qui
avevamo riportato i primi dettagli della pubblicazione.
L'uscita è stata prodotta da Andy Sneap
presso i Backstage Recording Studios
del Derbyshire, nel Regno Unito, mentre il mixing e il mastering sono stati seguiti insieme da Sneap
e Byford
.
Di seguito la tracklist:01. Carpe Diem (Seize the Day)
02. Age of Steam
03. The Pilgrimage
04. Dambusters
05. Remember the Fallen
06. Super Nova
07. Lady in Gray
08. All for One
09. Black is the Night
10. Living on the Limit
Qui sotto è disponibile il video della titletrack, scelta come primo singolo dell'album: