SAXON: annunciano i dettagli del nuovo album ‘‘Carpe Diem’’, ascolta la titletrack
02/11/2021 - 14:57 (165 letture)

Epic
Martedì 2 Novembre 2021, 19.54.49
4
Non mi aspetto niente di eccezionale, e infatti il brano è la solita identica roba che fanno ormai da venti anni.
Enrico
Martedì 2 Novembre 2021, 17.06.48
3
Dei veri highlanders sono sempre validi...
McCallon
Martedì 2 Novembre 2021, 15.57.22
2
L'ho pensato subito anche io, @Testamatta. Vado a riascoltare Warrior.
Testamatta ride
Martedì 2 Novembre 2021, 15.52.18
1
La copertina fa molto Argus. Sul contenuto pochi dubbi invece, sappiamo cosa aspettarci e sappiamo anche che alla fine non si resterà delusi. Tantissima stima.
10/10/2018
Live Report
SAXON + FM + RAVEN
Live Music Club, Trezzo sull’Adda (MI), 05/10/2018
19/12/2016
Live Report
SAXON + OVERTURES
Live Club, Trezzo sull’Adda (MI) - 14/12/2016
04/07/2013
Intervista
SAXON
Biff Byford ai nostri microfoni
26/05/2011
Live Report
SAXON + CRIMES OF PASSION + VANDERBUYST
New Age, Roncade (TV), 26/05/2011
07/05/2007
Intervista
SAXON
La data di Roma
 
02/11/2021 - 14:57
SAXON: annunciano i dettagli del nuovo album ‘‘Carpe Diem’’, ascolta la titletrack
24/08/2021 - 00:16
SAXON: completati i lavori sul nuovo album
09/07/2021 - 22:39
SAXON: annunciano la data d'uscita del nuovo album in studio
05/03/2021 - 18:48
SAXON: presentano il lyric video di ''Paperback Writer''
01/02/2021 - 21:32
SPIN THE WHEEL: nuovo progetto con membri di Saxon, Sabaton e Testament
17/01/2021 - 19:54
SAXON: online il video di ''Speed King'' da ''Inspirations''
12/12/2020 - 11:02
SAXON: rivelati i dettagli di ''Inspirations'', guarda il video di ''Paint It Black''
19/11/2020 - 00:11
SAXON: annunciano l’album di cover ‘‘Inspirations’’
20/10/2019 - 11:22
SAXON: concluse le registrazioni della batteria per il nuovo disco
21/09/2019 - 19:45
SAXON: Biff Byford verrà operato al cuore, rinviati tutti gli show rimasti nel 2019
