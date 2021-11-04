CHEROKEE: presentano il singolo ''Sigourney'' dal disco di esordio

|
Gli hard-rocker tedeschi Cherokee hanno reso disponibile, tramite i canali social della Dying Victims Productions, il video di Sigourney.
Il brano è tratto dal loro disco di esordio, Blood and Gold, in arrivo il 19 novembre.
Tracklist:
01. Bill Pullman
02. My Sweet Tulip
03. Just One Summer Long
04. Il Grande Silenzio
05. Ride By Night
06. Sigourney
07. Song For RG
08. The Nightingale And The Red Rose
09. Rite Of Peyote
10. Malinche
11. Mother Natures Child
12. Ridin Free
13. To Destroy Life
14. Following My Blues
15. Warriors Of The Rainbow