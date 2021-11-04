BOGUSLAW BALCERAK`S CRYLORD: firmano con Pride & Joy Music, a febbraio il nuovo album

|
L'etichetta Pride & Joy Music ha comunicato, attraverso i propri canali social, di avere messo sotto contratto i la band neoclassica polacca. Il terzo disco, Human Heredity è previsto per il 18 febbraio 2022.
Tracklist:
01. It’s just a wind [w. Göran Edman]
02. Thunderbolt [w. Rick Altzi]
03. Death is rising [w. David Akesson]
04. Set my heart on fire [w. Göran Edman]
05. Falling for you [w. Ryan Beck]
06. Scary dream [w. David Akesson]
07. Eyes of fire [w. Jota Fortihno]
08. Lord of the light [w. David Akesson]
09. Wind me up [w. Göran Edman]
10.Wolf at the gates [w. Tim „Ripper” Owens]
11.You are my only relief [w. David Akesson]