Album

Mastodon
Hushed And Grim
Demo

Jerry Cantrell
Brighten
DISCHI IN USCITA

05/11/21
CRAZY LIXX
Street Lethal

05/11/21
JIM PETERIK & WORLD STAGE
Tigress - Women Who Rock the World

05/11/21
SCARECROW
Raise the Death`s Head

05/11/21
MORTIFERUM
Preserved In Torment

05/11/21
SONS OF SOUNDS
Soundphonia

05/11/21
FANS OF THE DARK
Fans of the Dark

05/11/21
BORNHOLM
Apotheosis

05/11/21
EMMA RUTH RUNDLE
Engine of Hell

05/11/21
OMNIUM GATHERUM
Origin

05/11/21
SARKE
Allsighr

CONCERTI

05/11/21
DISTRUZIONE + NEID + NECROFILI
TRAFFIC LIVE - ROMA

06/11/21
SKANNERS + ARTHEMIS + GUESTS
THE FACTORY - S. MARTINO BUON ALBERGO (VR)

06/11/21
DISTRUZIONE + SOUTH OF NO NORTH
LIZARD CLUB - CASERTA

06/11/21
HATEFUL + GRUMO + MEMBRANCE
CIRCOLO DEV - BOLOGNA

12/11/21
INCANTATION + ABIGAIL WILLIAMS + VALE OF PNATH (CANCELLATO)
REVOLVER CLUB - SAN DONA' DI PIAVE (VE)

12/11/21
MARDUK + VALKYRJA + DOODSWENS
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

13/11/21
INCANTATION + ABIGAIL WILLIAMS + VALE OF PNATH (CANCELLATO)
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

13/11/21
RAGE + THE UNITY + LAST DAYS OF EDEN (RINVIATO)
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

13/11/21
MARDUK + VALKYRJA + DOODSWENS
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

14/11/21
INCANTATION + ABIGAIL WILLIAMS + VALE OF PNATH (CANCELLATO)
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)
CULT OF FIRE: annullato il tour con i Tormentor
05/11/2021 - 08:36 (30 letture)

67
09/03/2021 - 15:29
TORMENTOR: insieme ai Cult of Fire per una data a gennaio 2022
25/02/2020 - 10:04
CULT OF FIRE: tutto il doppio album in streaming
02/02/2020 - 14:21
CULT OF FIRE: diffusi i dettagli e singoli del nuovo doppio album
27/11/2019 - 19:44
CULT OF FIRE: una data a Parma ad aprile 2020
21/11/2019 - 10:36
CULT OF FIRE: ascolta il primo brano dal nuovo album
06/08/2019 - 15:26
CULT OF FIRE: nuovo album e tour nel 2020
11/05/2016 - 09:55
CULT OF FIRE: svelati tracklist e titolo nuovo album
05/11/2021 - 11:58
BORIS: pubblicato a sorpresa il nuovo EP ''Reincarnation Rose'', ascolta la titletrack
05/11/2021 - 11:53
HYPOCRISY: disponibile il nuovo singolo ''Children of the gray''
05/11/2021 - 11:41
CONVERGE: ascolta ''Coil'' dal nuovo album ''Bloodmoon - I''
05/11/2021 - 11:32
GAAHLS WYRD: ascolta il nuovo EP ''The Humming Mountain''
05/11/2021 - 11:30
MORTIFERUM: tutto il nuovo ''Preserved In Torment'' in streaming
05/11/2021 - 09:36
SLIPKNOT: ascolta l'inedita ''The Chapeltown Rag''
05/11/2021 - 08:48
GIANT: il nuovo album uscirà a gennaio
05/11/2021 - 08:43
VENOM PRISON: disponibile il primo brano da ''Erebos''
05/11/2021 - 08:32
AGARTHIC: ascolta ''The Ancient Secret Scroll'' dal disco di esordio
05/11/2021 - 08:28
VERIKALPA: a gennaio il disco ''Tunturihauta'', disponibile il lyric video di ''Taisto''
 
