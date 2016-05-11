CULT OF FIRE: annullato il tour con i Tormentor

I Cult of Fire
hanno dichiarato, attraverso i propri canali social, l'annullamento del prossimo tour con i Tormentor che comprendeva una data al Legend Club di Milano il 20 gennaio 2022.
Di seguito le loro parole.We would like to apologize to all our fans, however, our European tour with Tormentor had to be canceled. The reasons for the tour's cancelation are the ongoing and tightening COVID regulations. Since the COVID situation is getting worse again, we are unable to guarantee that we would be able to enter and perform in all the countries that we were supposed to visit. We are currently planning some individual shows in Europe next year, so we will be able to meet you that way, even though we won't manage to come to all the countries as we planned. Thank you very much for your understanding and continuous support. 🙏
Per chi ha acquistato i biglietti, è possibile chiedere il rimborso a questo indirizzo
.