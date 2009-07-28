JETHRO TULL: i dettagli di ''The Zealot Gene'' ed il primo singolo

|
I Jethro Tull hanno reso disponibili i dettagli del loro nuovo disco The Zealot Gene, la cui uscita è prevista per il 28 gennaio 2022 attraverso la InsideOut Music.
Come primo singolo è stato scelto il brano Shoshana Sleeping.
Tracklist:
01. Mrs. Tibbets
02. Jacob’s Tales
03. Mine Is The Mountain
04. The Zealot Gene
05. Shoshana Sleeping
06. Sad City Sisters
07. Barren Beth, Wild Desert John
08. The Betrayal Of Joshua Kynde
09. Where Did Saturday Go?
10. Three Loves, Three
11. In Brief Visitation
12. The Fisherman Of Ephesus