SABATON: a breve un doppio DVD, ecco trailer e video di ''Great War''
08/11/2021 - 21:15 (55 letture)

ARTICOLI
31/01/2020
Live Report
SABATON + APOCALYPTICA + AMARANTHE
Alcatraz, Milano, 28/01/2020
31/01/2017
Live Report
SABATON + ACCEPT + TWILIGHT FORCE
Live Club, Trezzo sull'Adda (MI) - 25/01/2017
17/08/2016
Intervista
SABATON
A tu per tu con Joakim Broden
08/02/2015
Live Report
SABATON + DELAIN + BATTLE BEAST
Alcatraz, Milano, 03/02/2015
01/05/2014
Intervista
SABATON
I nuovi eroi - A tu per tu con Pär Sundström
23/09/2012
Live Report
SABATON + ELUVEITIE + WISDOM
Alcatraz, Milano, 19/09/2012
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
08/11/2021 - 21:15
SABATON: a breve un doppio DVD, ecco trailer e video di ''Great War''
29/10/2021 - 00:24
SABATON: ascolta il nuovo singolo ‘‘Christmas Truce’’
04/10/2021 - 16:26
SABATON: rivelano i dettagli di ''The War to End All Wars''
25/08/2021 - 21:21
SABATON: disponibile il nuovo singolo ''Steel Commanders''
14/08/2021 - 18:05
SABATON: annunciato il nuovo album
02/07/2021 - 10:14
SABATON: in Italia nel 2022 per un'unica data
11/05/2021 - 00:04
SABATON: disponibile la clip del nuovo singolo ‘‘Defence of Moscow’’
07/05/2021 - 11:43
SABATON: ascolta il nuovo singolo ''Defence of Moscow''
09/04/2021 - 15:03
SABATON: guarda la clip di ''The Royal Guard''
08/03/2021 - 21:11
SABATON: online il lyric video di ''Livgardet''
ULTIME NOTIZIE
