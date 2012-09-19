SABATON: a breve un doppio DVD, ecco trailer e video di ''Great War''

|
I power metaller Sabaton hanno annunciato per il 19 novembre la pubblicazione, tramite Nuclear Blast Records, del loro nuovo doppio DVD/Blu-Ray.
Il primo CD contiene il The 20th Anniversary Show, registrato durante lo show al Wacken del 2019, mentre il secondo contiene il The Great Show, registrato durante lo show alla O2 Arena di Praga il 26 gennaio 2020. Questi live saranno disponibili in tiratura limitata a 9.000 pezzi, con il box esclusivo limitato a 5.000 pezzi che contiene anche il palco ricreato con mattoncini LEGO.
Di seguito potete vedere un trailer di presentazione ed il live video di Great War.
Tracklist - The 20th Anniversary Show:
01. Ghost Division
02. Winged Hussars
03. Resist And Bite
04. Fields Of Verdun (w. Thobbe Englund)
05. Shiroyama (w. Thobbe Englund)
06. The Red Baron
07. The Price Of A Mile
08. Bismarck
09. The Lion From The North
10. Carolus Rex
11. 40:1
12. The Last Stand
13. The Lost Battalion
14. Drum Battle (Hannes Van Dahl vs. Daniel Mullback)
15. Far From The Flame
16. Panzerkampf
17. Night Witches
18. The Art Of War
19. 82nd All The Way
20. Great War
21. Attero Dominatus
22. Primo Victoria (Encore)
23. Swedish Pagans (Encore w. Tina Guo)
24. To Hell And Back (Encore w. Tina Guo)
Tracklist - The Great Show:
01. Ghost Division
02. Great War
03. The Attack Of The Dead Men
04. Seven Pillars Of Wisdom
05. The Los Battalion
06. The Red Baron
07. The Last Stand
08. Far From The Flame
09. Night Witches
10. Angels Calling (w. Apocalyptica)
11. The Price Of A Mile (w. Apocalyptica)
12. The Lion From The North (w. Apocalyptica)
13. Carolus Rex (w. Apocalyptica)
14. Primo Victoria (Encore)
15. Bismarck (Encore)
16. Swedish Pagans (Encore)
17. To Hell And Back (Encore)