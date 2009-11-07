NIGHTRAGE: il video ufficiale di ''Abyss Rising'' dal decimo disco in studio

|
I deathster Nightrage pubblicheranno per Despotz Records il loro decimo album Abyss Rising in data 18 febbraio 2022.
Mixato e masterizzato da Fredrik Nordström allo Studio Fredman, il disco conterrà le seguenti canzoni:
01. Abyss Rising
02. Swallow Me
03. Nauseating Oblivion
04. Dance of Cerberus
05. Falsifying Life
06. Portal of Dismay, Interlude
07. Shadows Embrace Me
08. 9th Circle of Hell
09. The Divergent, Instrumental
10. Cursed by the Gift of Sight
11. False Gods
12. Pest Ridden Tide
13. Silence of the Darkened Soul
Qui sotto il video dedicato ad uno dei singoli già pubblicati in precedenza, la titletrack e traccia d'apertura Abyss Rising: