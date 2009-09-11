NEW HORIZON: nuova band con ex-membri degli H.E.A.T

|
La Frontiers Music srl ha rivelato, attraverso i propri canali social, di avere messo sotto contratto i power metaller New Horizon. La band è formata dagli ex-membri degli H.E.A.T. Erik Gronwall e Jona Tee.
La band al momento è al lavoro sul proprio disco di esordio, ma nel frattempo si possono leggere le parole di Erik Gronwall:
“It felt so natural to continue working together. We have toured together pretty much all over the world and released music together for a decade. Jona is truly like my brother, by blood, and New Horizon will be the catalyst for us to release great metal together and just have fun.”