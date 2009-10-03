NAPALM DEATH: guarda il video di ''Contagion''

Gli inglesi Napalm Death
hanno pubblicato il video dedicato a Contagion
, uno dei brani estratti dal loro ultimo disco, Throes of Joy in the Jaws of Defeatism
, di cui potete leggere la recensione qui
.
Il frontman Mark "Barney" Greenway
ha commentato:"Although we can only hope to provide a snapshot in four minutes, what we wanted to try to illustrate with the 'Contagion' video is how difficult it has been made to do something as fundamental as moving freely as a human being. There is downright absurdity in that some people have to resort to mortal danger doing things like riding atop trains whilst others can move seamlessly and freely without a second thought. We advocate for an end to borders of all description. Complementing that, the sweaty live footage was shot brilliantly by Ljuba Generalova."
La clip, diretta da Marc Nickel
e Ljuba Generalova
, è visibile qui sotto: