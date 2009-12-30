EDGE OF FOREVER: in arrivo il nuovo album ''Seminole''

|
Gli Edge of Forever hanno annunciato per il 21 gennaio 2022 la pubblicazione, tramite Frontiers Music srl, del loro nuovo disco Seminole.
Come primo singolo è stato scelto il brano Shift the Paradigm.
Tracklist:
01. Get Up Your Feet Again
02. On The Other Side Of Pain
03. Made It Through
04. Shift The Paradigm
05. Another Salvation
06. Breath Of Life
07. Wrong Dimension
08. Our Battle Rages On
09. Seminole Pt.1 In The Land Of The Seminole
10. Seminole Pt.2 Mistake Reality
11. Seminole Pt.3 Rewrite The Story
12. Seminole Pt.4 The End’s Starting To Begin