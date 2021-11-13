POWER PALADIN: i dettagli del disco di debutto ''With the Magic of Windfyre Steel''

|
La neonata etichetta Atomic Fire Records ha messo sotto contratto gli islandesi Power Paladin, che il prossimo 7 gennaio 2022 debutteranno con il loro primo full-lenght With the Magic of Windfyre Steel.
La formazione nordica cita tra le proprie influenze principali i nostrani Rhapsody, gli Edguy e gli Hammerfall.
Di seguito la tracklist del disco:
1. Kraven the Hunter
2. Righteous Fury
3. Evermore
4. Dark Crystal
5. Way of Kings
6. Ride the Distant Storm
7. Creatures of the Night
8. Into the Forbidden Forest
9. There Can Be Only One
La copertina del disco, curata da James Child, è visibile a sinistra.
In basso, invece, è possibile ascoltare il primo singolo Righteous Fury: