OPETH: Martin Axenrot non è più il batterista della band

Martin "Axe" Axenrot non è più il batterista degli Opeth.
Ad annunciarlo è la stessa formazione svedese con un post sui propri profili social, in cui si spiegava la separazione dovuta a posizioni e interessi contrastanti.
Queste le parole del frontman Mikael Åkerfeldt:
"All of us wish the best for Axe in all and any of his future endeavors. He has been an incredibly important part of the band for many years now, and we're all heartbroken it didn’t work out in the end. But that's life, I guess…"
Axenrot aveva sostituito il precedente batterista, Martin Lopez, nel tour del 2005, per poi entrare ufficialmente in formazione a partire dal 2006.
A sostituire temporaneamente Axenrot dietro le pelli durante il tour nordamericano della band, attualmente in corso, sarà Sami Karppinen. Il batterista finlandese è noto principalmente per il suo lavoro con i Therion tra il 1998 e il 2001, avendo però suonato anche su Beloved Antichrist del 2018.