PYREXIA: annunciato nuovo album, ascolta il nuovo singolo “Rule of 2”

Il gurppo death metal americano Pyrexia ha pubblicato il video di un nuovo singolo, Rule of 2. Il brano sarà presente nel prossimo album in studio, Gravitas Maximus, di cui è prevista la pubblicazione per il 10 dicembre 2021 dalla Unique Leader Records.
Gravitas Maximus è stato registrato presso i Chapel Sound Recording Studios Long Island, New York da Chris Basile, e mixato e masterizzato da Miguel Teresso al Demigod Recording Studio, in Portogallo.
Di seguito la tracklist dell'album.
01. We Are Many
02. Apostles to the Grave
03. The Day the Earth Shook (Survival of the Fittest)
04. Pawn to King Lyrics
05. Art of Infamy
06. Rule of 2
07. Bludgeoned by Deformity
08. Gravitas Maximus