Il gruppo inglese Praying Mantis ha annunciato l’uscita del dodicesimo album in studio, intitolato Katharsis, prevista per il 28 gennaio 2022 su Frontiers Records. La band ha anche pubblicato il video del primo singolo estratto, Cry for the Nations.
Di seguito la tracklist dell’album e il video del singolo.
01. Cry For The Nations
02. Closer To Heaven
03. Ain’t No Rock ‘N’ Roll In Heaven
04. Non Omnis Moriar
05. Long Time Coming
06. Sacrifice
07. Wheels In Motion
08. Masquerade
09. Find Our Way Back Home
10. Don’t Call Us Now
11. The Devil Never Change