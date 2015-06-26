      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Il gruppo
La copertina dell'album
19/11/21
CANTIQUE LEPREUX
Sectes (MCD)

19/11/21
DREAM UNENDING
Tide Turns Eternal

19/11/21
ELDRITCH
EOS

19/11/21
THE LURKING FEAR
Death, Madness, Horror, Decay

19/11/21
THEATRES DES VAMPIRES
In Nomine Sanguinis

19/11/21
NIGHTLAND
The Great Nothing

19/11/21
BARNABAS SKY
Inspirations

19/11/21
TEMPERANCE
Diamanti

19/11/21
BENTREES
Two of Spades

19/11/21
CONVERGE
Bloodmoon: I

CONCERTI

19/11/21
FINNTROLL + SKALMOLD (RINVIATO)
LARGO VENUE - ROMA

20/11/21
FINNTROLL + SKALMOLD (RINVIATO)
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

20/11/21
FUROR GALLICO + GUESTS
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

20/11/21
IN.SI.DIA + IRRIVERENCE + DARK REDEEMER + HYPERBLAST
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO

21/11/21
IMONOLITH + ASCEND THE HOLLOW + LOGICAL TERROR + THE WIND COVENANT
MK LIVE - CARPI (MO)

22/11/21
POLARIS + EMMURE + GUESTS
THE FACTORY - S. MARTINO BUON ALBERGO (VR)

24/11/21
HARDLINE + WHEELS OF FIRE
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

26/11/21
SECRET SPHERE + MESS EXCESS + DISBELIEVER + SLUGCHOP
TRAFFIC LIVE - ROMA

27/11/21
STONEDRIFT + ACCYDIA
POSITIVE MUSIC LIVE CLUB - VIGONE, fraz. ZUCCHEA (TO)

27/11/21
LET THERE BE DOOM NIGHT
FABRIK - CAGLIARI
PRAYING MANTIS: nuovo album in studio, guarda il video di "Cry for the Nations"
18/11/2021 - 23:52 (6 letture)

ARTICOLI
24/12/2019
Intervista
PRAYING MANTIS
Lunga vita al British Heavy Metal!
 
