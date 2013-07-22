LALU: il terzo album ''Paint the Sky'' esce a gennaio, ascolta ''The Chosen Ones'' con Jordan Rudess

|
Paint the Sky, il terzo disco di Vivien Lalu per il progetto progressive metal che porta il suo nome, uscirà il prossimo 21 gennaio 2021 tramite Frontiers Music Srl.
Damian Wilson (Threshold, Arena) sarà la voce del disco, mentre Jelly Cardarelli e Joop Wolters completeranno la formazione suonando rispettivamente batteria il primo, chitarra e basso il secondo.
Di seguito la tracklist, accompagnata dalla nutrita lista di ospiti che prenderanno parte all'uscita:
1. Reset to Preset
2. Won’t Rest Until the Heat of the Earth Burns the Soles of Our Feet Down to the Bone (con Jens Johansson)
3. Emotionalised
4. Paint the Sky (con Steve Walsh, Tony Franklin, Alessandro Del Vecchio, Jens Johansson, Gary Wehrkamp)
5. Witness to the World (con Marco Sfogli)
6. Lost in Conversation (con Jens Johansson)
7. Standing at the Gates of Hell
8. The Chosen Ones (con Jordan Rudess, Simone Mularoni)
9. Sweet Asylum
10. We Are Strong
11. All of the Lights (con Vikram Shankar)
12. Paint the Sky [Instrumental] (con Tony Franklin, Simon Phillips, Alex Argento)
Il primo singolo del disco, The Chosen Ones, ascoltabile in basso, è impreziosito dalla partecipazione di Jordan Rudess (Dream Theater, Liquid Tension Experiment) alle tastiere e da Simone Mularoni (DGM) alla chitarra.