DISTURBED: aggiornamenti sul prossimo disco in studio

Ciò che dice Draiman riguardo alla modalità attuale di fruire musica è mooolto interessante. Conferma quella sensazione che già avevo espresso per i NFO e per certi versi la "chiarifica". I vecchi comprano i dischi, quelli delle vecchie band o di quelle che ammiccano ad un certo sound, ormai di nicchia per molti versi. I giovani non comprano dischi fisici ed infatti certe band, come appunto i Disturbed, che non hanno una fanbase "old school" (sempre di vecchi, intendo) tendono a non proporre doppi-vinile, cofanetti, birre e simili ma sono più portati a semplificare i formati per una migliore penetrazione del mercato. Io i dati per dimostrarlo non li ho, Draiman certamente ha più chiare le cose e dice anche "che ci piaccia o no". Io ci aggiungerei anche che uscite più frequenti significa essere più frequentemente visibili fra le novità, higlights, ecc. Quindi per le piattaforme digitali è certamente meglio due EP in circa un anno e mezzo che non un doppio album ogni tre/quattro anni (e spesso sono anche di più). I dischi ormai li comprano in pochissimi e non venitemi a dire che in giro è pieno di vinili, che stanno tornando, eccetera perchè pesa e conta molto di più in termini numerici che in America (anche in uk da quanto ne so) abbiano chiuso quasi tutti i Barnes & Nobles piuttosto che alla Feltrinelli si trovi il vinile di Nevermind. Tempi che cambiano... "consumption of music has been very soundbitish"... innegabile... ed il motivo per cui questo è avvenuto sarebbe un altro bel discorso da affrontare, perchè esula dalla musica ed abbraccia molti aspetti dell'attuale società, fra ritorni (singoli e maxisingoli) e non ritorni (capacità di concentrazione).