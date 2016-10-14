      Privacy Policy
 
David Dreiman
DISTURBED: aggiornamenti sul prossimo disco in studio
19/11/2021 - 10:22 (97 letture)

Halo
Venerdì 19 Novembre 2021, 13.50.27
2
Non disdegnerei una scelta di questo tipo, in generale sono sempre a favore di album con poche tracce, perchè ciò rende più fruibile il prodotto; trovo insidioso arrivare alla fine di un disco con molti pezzi, anche se magari presi singolarmente funzionano tutti bene. oltretutto anche io trovo questa mossa coerente con gli attuali standard del mercato musicale.
SkullBeneathTheSkin
Venerdì 19 Novembre 2021, 12.09.59
1
Ciò che dice Draiman riguardo alla modalità attuale di fruire musica è mooolto interessante. Conferma quella sensazione che già avevo espresso per i NFO e per certi versi la "chiarifica". I vecchi comprano i dischi, quelli delle vecchie band o di quelle che ammiccano ad un certo sound, ormai di nicchia per molti versi. I giovani non comprano dischi fisici ed infatti certe band, come appunto i Disturbed, che non hanno una fanbase "old school" (sempre di vecchi, intendo) tendono a non proporre doppi-vinile, cofanetti, birre e simili ma sono più portati a semplificare i formati per una migliore penetrazione del mercato. Io i dati per dimostrarlo non li ho, Draiman certamente ha più chiare le cose e dice anche "che ci piaccia o no". Io ci aggiungerei anche che uscite più frequenti significa essere più frequentemente visibili fra le novità, higlights, ecc. Quindi per le piattaforme digitali è certamente meglio due EP in circa un anno e mezzo che non un doppio album ogni tre/quattro anni (e spesso sono anche di più). I dischi ormai li comprano in pochissimi e non venitemi a dire che in giro è pieno di vinili, che stanno tornando, eccetera perchè pesa e conta molto di più in termini numerici che in America (anche in uk da quanto ne so) abbiano chiuso quasi tutti i Barnes & Nobles piuttosto che alla Feltrinelli si trovi il vinile di Nevermind. Tempi che cambiano... "consumption of music has been very soundbitish"... innegabile... ed il motivo per cui questo è avvenuto sarebbe un altro bel discorso da affrontare, perchè esula dalla musica ed abbraccia molti aspetti dell'attuale società, fra ritorni (singoli e maxisingoli) e non ritorni (capacità di concentrazione).
