DISTURBED: aggiornamenti sul prossimo disco in studio

David Draiman, cantante dei Disturbed, ha parlato ai microfoni di "HardDrive Radio" riguardo i progressi della fase di realizzazione del prossimo album della band, seguito di Evolution del 2018.
Attualmente, il gruppo statunitense avrebbe pronte sei tracce per le registrazioni, che avverranno dopo l'inizio del 2022.
Draiman ha poi spiegato che la band non abbia ancora deciso uno studio di registrazione e il nome a cui affidare la produzione del disco, rivelando la fase ancora embrionale del progetto relativo alla prossima uscita.
La tentazione della band, ha spiegato il cantante, sarebbe quella di non realizzare un unico full-lenght, ma di separare la pubblicazione in due uscite più brevi, due EP, di cui una nell'autunno 2022 e l'altra nei primi mesi del 2023. Questo perchè, secondo Draiman, la pubblicazione di un album nella sua interezza - al giorno d'oggi - non consentirebbe più ad una band di far conoscere tutti i brani scritti per quell'uscita agli ascoltatori, essendo questi più interessati ai singoli pubblicati in fase promozionale.
Questo il suo commento originale:
"We live in an environment right now and in an age where people's consumption of music has been very soundbitish and very track-driven and very single-driven. And there's definitely some beauty towards continuing to try and [make] things like concept records and telling a long story over the duration of a series of songs — there's huge merit to that — but I think that when you write ten songs and three of them actually get worked at radio and maybe, if you're lucky, the fans are really familiar with half the record and the rest ends up sitting on a shelf, and if you do end up pulling it out one day, it's like an obscure, weird moment during the set, and it's almost like gratuitous for yourself. I don't wanna do that anymore. I wanna make everything count. I wanna make sure that we get the biggest bang for everything we're putting out there. I think that that should be easily attainable. It seems to be where the environment is going, and it seems to be — whether we like it or not — what the digital age has funneled us into.”
Riguardo la direzione musicale della pubblicazione, il cantante newyorkese ha spiegato come i nuovi brani siano più affini ad uscite come The Sickness e Ten Thousand Fists rispetto a quanto non lo siano rispetto agli ultimi dischi.
Rimaniamo in attesa di ulteriori informazioni.