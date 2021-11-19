JONAS LINDBERG & THE OTHER SIDE: previsto per febbraio il nuovo album, online un teaser

|
I prog-rocker svedesi Jonas Lindberg & The Other Side hanno annunciato per il 18 febbraio 2022 la pubblicazione, tramite InsideOut Music, del loro nuovo album Miles From Nowhere.
In attesa del primo singolo, è possibile ascoltare un breve teaser.
Tracklist:
01. Secret Motive Man
02. Little Man
03. Summer Queen
04. Oceans Of Time
05. Astral Journey
06. Why I’m Here
07. Miles From Nowhere
PT I - Overture
PT II - Don’t Walk Away
PT III - I Don’t Know Where You Are
PT IV - Memories
PT V - Miles From Nowhere