26/11/21
BLACK LABEL SOCIETY
Doom Crew Inc.

26/11/21
ANOMALIE
Tranceformation

26/11/21
MORGUL BLADE
Fell Sorcery Abounds

26/11/21
OPERA DIABOLICUS
Death on a Pale Horse

26/11/21
EDGE OF THE BLADE
Distant Shores

26/11/21
HITTEN
Triumph & Tragedy

26/11/21
LYNX
Watcher of Skies

26/11/21
CYNIC
Ascension Codes

26/11/21
SMITH/KOTZEN
Better Days EP

26/11/21
NIGHT RANGER
Somewhere in California [LP Reissue]

20/11/21
FINNTROLL + SKALMOLD (RINVIATO)
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

20/11/21
FUROR GALLICO + GUESTS
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

20/11/21
IN.SI.DIA + IRRIVERENCE + DARK REDEEMER + HYPERBLAST
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO

21/11/21
IMONOLITH + ASCEND THE HOLLOW + LOGICAL TERROR + THE WIND COVENANT
MK LIVE - CARPI (MO)

22/11/21
POLARIS + EMMURE + GUESTS
THE FACTORY - S. MARTINO BUON ALBERGO (VR)

24/11/21
HARDLINE + WHEELS OF FIRE
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

26/11/21
SECRET SPHERE + MESS EXCESS + DISBELIEVER + SLUGCHOP
TRAFFIC LIVE - ROMA

27/11/21
STONEDRIFT + ACCYDIA
POSITIVE MUSIC LIVE CLUB - VIGONE, fraz. ZUCCHEA (TO)

27/11/21
LET THERE BE DOOM NIGHT
FABRIK - CAGLIARI

27/11/21
SECRET SPHERE + ANGEL MARTYR
BORDERLINE - PISA
IF ANYTHING, SUSPICIOUS: il nuovo progetto del cantante degli In Flames Anders Fridén
20/11/2021 - 13:02 (44 letture)

20/11/2021 - 13:02
IF ANYTHING, SUSPICIOUS: il nuovo progetto del cantante degli In Flames Anders Fridén
20/11/2021 - 13:08
CORPSEGRINDER: a febbraio il debutto solista di George Fisher dei Cannibal Corpse
20/11/2021 - 12:19
ASHES OF ARES: il lyric video di ''By My Blade'' da ‘‘Emperors and Fools’’
20/11/2021 - 12:04
THE FERRYMEN: ''One More River to Cross'' arriva a gennaio, ascolta il singolo ''One Word''
20/11/2021 - 11:51
MARILLION: a marzo il nuovo ''An Hour Before It's Dark'', ecco i dettagli
20/11/2021 - 10:32
TURBONEGRO: è scomparso l'ex cantante Hank von Hell
19/11/2021 - 21:27
ME AND THAT MAN: online la clip di ''Under the Spell''
19/11/2021 - 21:21
N.E.S: firmano con Ad Noctem Records, in arrivo il disco di esordio
19/11/2021 - 21:12
MYSTIC CIRCLE: i dettagli dell'omonimo disco ed il primo brano
19/11/2021 - 21:07
AINULINDALE: in streaming integrale l'EP di debutto
19/11/2021 - 20:51
RACHEL MOTHER GOOSE: ''My Ascending Day'' è il secondo brano da ''Sinra Bansho''
 
