IF ANYTHING, SUSPICIOUS: il nuovo progetto del cantante degli In Flames Anders Fridén

If Anything, Suspicious è il nome del nuovo progetto ambient lanciato dal frontman degli In Flames, Pär Anders Fridén.
Il debutto è atteso il 3 dicembre 2021, con l'album OffAir: Lullabies for the Damned, in uscita per OffAir Records.
Questo il commento di Fridén sulla nascita del progetto:
"Dive into the unknown and dare to challenge yourself. This is exactly what I did when the pandemic mercilessly hit us and, in many ways, confined us. This is me exploring a whole different sonic spectrum than I’m usually known for.
I’ve been playing metal music for more than 30 years, always judged by previous trials and errors, loved and hated for my choices. But this is a first, a time that will never come again. Something new, something different. I want you to close your eyes, breathe and let the sounds take you on a journey. A journey without borders or restrictions."
I primi due singoli dal disco d'esordio, Farewell e Nodes of Yesod, sono ascoltabili qui sotto: