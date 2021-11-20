      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
The Soundtrack of Your Life Vol. 1 - Album Cover
Clicca per ingrandire
The Soundtrack of Your Life Vol. 2 - Album Cover
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

26/11/21
HITTEN
Triumph & Tragedy

26/11/21
OPERA DIABOLICUS
Death on a Pale Horse

26/11/21
THE TEA PARTY
Blood Moon Rising

26/11/21
SMITH/KOTZEN
Better Days EP

26/11/21
CYNIC
Ascension Codes

26/11/21
NIGHT RANGER
Somewhere in California [LP Reissue]

26/11/21
ANOMALIE
Tranceformation

26/11/21
TONY MITCHELL
Hot Endless Summer Nights

26/11/21
EDGE OF THE BLADE
Distant Shores

26/11/21
PROSCRIPTOR MCGOVERNS APSU
Proscriptor McGoverns Apsu

CONCERTI

22/11/21
POLARIS + EMMURE + GUESTS
THE FACTORY - S. MARTINO BUON ALBERGO (VR)

24/11/21
HARDLINE + WHEELS OF FIRE
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

26/11/21
SECRET SPHERE + MESS EXCESS + DISBELIEVER + SLUGCHOP
TRAFFIC LIVE - ROMA

27/11/21
STONEDRIFT + ACCYDIA
POSITIVE MUSIC LIVE CLUB - VIGONE, fraz. ZUCCHEA (TO)

27/11/21
LET THERE BE DOOM NIGHT
FABRIK - CAGLIARI

27/11/21
SECRET SPHERE + ANGEL MARTYR
BORDERLINE - PISA

02/12/21
NANOWAR OF STEEL
ALTERNATIVE MUSIC CLUB - MONTENERO DI BISACCIA (CB)

03/12/21
NIGHTWISH + AMORPHIS + TURMION KATILOT (RINVIATO)
LORENZINI DISTRICT - MILANO

03/12/21
NANOWAR OF STEEL
GARAGE SOUND MUSIC CLUB - BARI

04/12/21
THY ART IS MURDER + MALEVOLENCE + KING 810 + ALPHA WOLF + ORBIT CULTURE
LARGO VENUE - ROMA
AT THE MOVIES: usciranno l'anno prossimo due dischi, ecco la cover di ''Last Christmas'' degli WHAM
21/11/2021 - 18:26 (54 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
21/11/2021 - 18:26
AT THE MOVIES: usciranno l'anno prossimo due dischi, ecco la cover di ''Last Christmas'' degli WHAM
ULTIME NOTIZIE
21/11/2021 - 19:46
HANGMAN`S CHAIR: ''An Ode to Breakdown'' dal nuovo album ''A Loner''
21/11/2021 - 18:14
VAHRZAW: ascolta il brano ''Death Of An Unknown Architect''
21/11/2021 - 18:04
CELESTE: i dettagli di ''Assassine(s)'' ed il video del primo singolo
20/11/2021 - 22:38
ONCE HUMAN: in streaming la clip di ''Cold Arrival''
20/11/2021 - 22:24
RECKLESS LOVE: ''Turborider'' arriverà il prossimo febbraio, presentato il brano ''Eyes of a Maniac'
20/11/2021 - 22:15
THERE`S A LIGHT: disponibile ''Dark Clouds Behind, Bright Skies Ahead'' dal prossimo album
20/11/2021 - 22:05
SARTORI: uscirà a gennaio il loro disco di esordio
20/11/2021 - 22:02
DESSIDERIUM: a dicembre l'album ''Aria'', ecco la titletrack
20/11/2021 - 15:55
SWALLOW THE SUN: guarda il video di “The Void”
20/11/2021 - 13:08
CORPSEGRINDER: a febbraio il debutto solista di George Fisher dei Cannibal Corpse
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     