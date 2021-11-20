AT THE MOVIES: usciranno l'anno prossimo due dischi, ecco la cover di ''Last Christmas'' degli WHAM

|
Il supergruppo scandinavo At the Movies ha annunciato per il 7 gennaio 2022 la pubblicazione, tramite Atomic Fire Records, dei propri primi due dischi, The Soundtrack Of Your Life - Vol. 1 e The Soundtrack Of Your Life - Vol. 2.
Come primo singolo è stata scelta la cover di Last Christmas degli WHAM. I dischi contengono hit provenienti da film degli anni '80 nel caso del Vol. 1, e anni '90 per quello che riguarda il Vol. 2.
. Björn “Speed” Strid - voce
. Linnéa Vikström Egg - voce
. Chris Laney - chitarra
. Morten Sandager - tastiere
. Allan Sørensen - batteria
. Pontus Egberg - basso
. Pontus Norgren - chitarra
Tracklist - Vol. 1:
01. Intro
02. No Easy Way Out (Rocky IV ost)
03. Maniac (Flashdance ost)
04. St. Elmo’s Fire (Man In Motion) (St. Elmo’s Fire ost)
05. A View To A Kill (007 Bersaglio Mobile ost)
06. (I’ve Had) The Time Of My Life (Dirty Dancing-Balli Proibiti ost)
07. Wouldn’t It Be Good (Bella In Rosa ost)
08. We Don’t Need Another Hero (Thunderdome) (Mad Max ost)
09. The Power Of Love (Ritorno Al Futuro ost)
10. The Heat Is On (Beverly Hills Cop ost)
11. The Neverending Story (La Storia Infinita ost)
12. Far From Over (Staying Alive ost)
Tracklist - Vol. 2:
01. Waiting for a Star to Fall
02. King of Wishful Thinking
03. The One and Only
04. When You Say Nothing At All
05. (I Just) Died in Your Arms
06. (You Drive Me) Crazy
07. Heaven is a Place on Earth
08. Crush
09. I’ve Been Thinking About You
10. Venus
11. I Want It That Way